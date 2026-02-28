A major international study challenges popular low-carb and low-fat diets, revealing that moderate, balanced eating patterns best protect heart health.

A landmark global study has upended conventional wisdom on heart health, suggesting that neither strict low-carbohydrate nor low-fat diets offer the best protection against cardiovascular disease. Instead, researchers found that moderate, balanced eating patterns are linked to the lowest risk of heart-related illness and death.

Major Study Questions Popular Diet Trends

The findings come from the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology (PURE) study, one of the largest nutrition studies ever conducted, as reported by ScienceAlert. This research tracked more than 135,000 adults across 18 countries over an average of seven years, comparing their dietary habits to heart health outcomes. The scale and diverse international reach of the study make its results especially significant.

Participants represented a broad range of income levels, urban and rural settings, and dietary traditions.

The study carefully analyzed the percentage of daily calories from carbohydrates, fats, and proteins, while monitoring cardiovascular events and mortality.

Moderation Outperforms Extremes

While both low-carbohydrate and low-fat diets have gained popularity for supposed heart benefits, the PURE study’s data showed that strict adherence to either extreme was not associated with the lowest risk of cardiovascular disease or death. Instead, those who consumed moderate amounts of carbohydrates and fats fared best.

Results published in the New England Journal of Medicine indicate that:

Very low-carbohydrate diets (less than 40% of calories from carbs) were associated with slightly higher mortality rates.

Very high-carbohydrate diets (over 70% of calories from carbs) also correlated with increased mortality.

The lowest risk was seen in those consuming about 50-55% of calories from carbohydrates—a level consistent with many official nutrition guidelines.

Quality of Food Matters

The research also emphasized that the type of carbohydrate or fat is as important as the amount. Diets rich in whole grains, fruits, and vegetables—rather than refined grains and sugars—were most beneficial for heart health. Similarly, unsaturated fats from sources like nuts, seeds, and fish were linked to better outcomes than saturated fats from red meat or butter.

These results echo findings from previous work on dietary patterns and cardiovascular disease risk, reinforcing the value of diverse, nutrient-dense foods rather than strict macronutrient manipulation.

Wider Implications for Heart Health

Cardiovascular disease remains the world’s leading cause of death, as documented in the latest WHO fact sheets. Public health guidance has long emphasized reducing saturated fat and, more recently, limiting carbohydrates. The PURE study suggests that flexibility and balance—rather than dietary extremes—should be at the core of nutritional advice.

In the United States, for example, heart disease statistics show that nearly 700,000 Americans die from heart disease each year, underscoring the need for effective, science-backed dietary guidelines.

Expert Reactions and Takeaways

While the ScienceAlert report highlights the potential to rethink common diet fads, experts caution that no single study should dictate personal nutrition. However, the PURE study’s size and diversity lend weight to its findings, and many nutritionists agree that a diet emphasizing variety, moderation, and food quality aligns with long-term heart health.

Focus on whole grains , fruits , vegetables , and unsaturated fats

, , , and Avoid very low- or very high-carbohydrate diets unless medically indicated

Consult with healthcare professionals for personalized nutritional advice

Conclusion

This massive international study challenges the dominance of low-carb and low-fat diets, instead supporting a moderate, balanced approach for optimal heart health. As research continues, the consensus is moving toward quality and variety on the plate—rather than strict limitations of any one nutrient.