Large Study Finds No Autism Link With Tylenol Use in Pregnancy

A major new study finds no link between acetaminophen use in pregnancy and autism risk, sparking debate among advocates and medical experts.

A large-scale study involving more than 1.5 million children has found no evidence that acetaminophen (commonly known by the brand name Tylenol) use during pregnancy increases the risk of autism spectrum disorder, challenging longstanding concerns and igniting fresh debate over the safety of this widely-used medication in expectant mothers.

Study Results Counter Previous Warnings

The study, which analyzed data from over 1.5 million children, provides strong evidence that acetaminophen use during pregnancy does not raise the risk of autism. This finding stands in contrast to earlier, smaller studies and some meta-analyses that had suggested a possible association between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and neurodevelopmental disorders, including autism. The new research, detailed in the APP Study official record, used large, diverse population cohorts and robust analytical methods to address potential confounders, strengthening the reliability of its conclusions.

More than 1.5 million children were included in the analysis

were included in the analysis No statistically significant increase in autism spectrum disorder risk was observed among children exposed to acetaminophen in utero

The study adds to the growing body of evidence guiding recommendations for medication use during pregnancy

Public Reaction and Advocacy Group Criticism

Despite the reassuring findings, the study's release has not ended the controversy. High-profile figures, including Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a prominent vaccine and health activist and independent U.S. presidential candidate, have publicly rejected the study's conclusions. As reported by HuffPost, Kennedy called the research “garbage,” reflecting ongoing skepticism among some advocacy groups and individuals who believe prior research and anecdotal reports suggest a risk linkage.

Medical Community Response

The medical and scientific communities have generally welcomed the new study, noting its scale and rigorous methodology. Previous research on this topic often suffered from small sample sizes, recall bias, or incomplete adjustment for confounding factors, which this latest study sought to address. The findings are expected to inform future guidance from organizations such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has long advised using the lowest effective dose of acetaminophen during pregnancy and only when medically necessary.

For reference, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that about 1 in 36 children in the United States is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, underscoring the importance of research into potential environmental and pharmaceutical risk factors.

What the Evidence Shows

While some earlier studies and systematic reviews, such as the 2023 meta-analysis of prenatal and postnatal acetaminophen exposure, found weak or inconsistent associations with neurodevelopmental outcomes, the new research’s large sample size allows for more precise risk estimates. The consensus among most experts is that the new findings reduce the likelihood of a causal relationship between acetaminophen use in pregnancy and autism risk, though continued research is encouraged, especially regarding dosage and timing of exposure.

Implications for Expectant Mothers

Acetaminophen remains one of the most commonly recommended medications for pain and fever relief during pregnancy. The new evidence should provide reassurance to expectant mothers facing difficult decisions about managing pain or illness. Health providers continue to recommend using acetaminophen only as needed and at the lowest effective dose, consistent with FDA guidance.

Looking Ahead

While the new study represents a significant advance in understanding the safety profile of acetaminophen in pregnancy, debate persists among advocacy groups and the public. Ongoing monitoring and additional research will remain important, both to address lingering concerns and to ensure that medication recommendations for pregnant individuals are based on the best available evidence. For those seeking more detailed analysis or the latest prevalence data, resources such as the JAMA study and the CDC’s autism data portal are available for further exploration.