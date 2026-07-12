Large Walthamstow fire damages homes and railway embankment

A blaze near Vallentin Road and Shernhall Street spread from a railway embankment to homes and gardens in Walthamstow, forcing evacuations and rail disruption. Around 125 firefighters and 20 engines battled the fire as London faced heatwave conditions and wider wildfire risk.

A fast-moving fire in Walthamstow damaged a house, gardens, sheds and a railway embankment after breaking out near Vallentin Road and Shernhall Street on Sunday evening, forcing evacuations and disrupting a busy stretch of east London. The blaze was reported at 18:27 and affected around 30 gardens, while a second home suffered damage to a rear extension.

Crews sent around 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines to the scene. There were no injuries, but two rest centres were opened for residents who had been moved out of their homes, and most were expected to return later that night.

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Smoke from the fire prompted advice for nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed before that guidance was later lifted. Motorists were told to avoid Wood Street, Shernhall Street and surrounding roads as closures mounted, and the Weaver London Overground line was partially shut while the incident was brought under control.

The blaze was under control by 22:35. Control officers received about 120 calls, and Operation Willow Beck, the national call-diversion procedure used when fire services face extreme demand, was temporarily activated.

Photo by Gylfi Gylfason

Crews also cooled 10 gas cylinders to ambient temperature because of the risk of explosion. Drones were deployed above the scene and a 32-metre turntable ladder was used as a water tower as firefighters worked to stop the fire spreading further through the gardens and embankment close to the railway line.

Transport for London via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Stella Creasy said there had been an electrical fire on the train lines and urged people to stay away from the Wood Street area. The cause remained unknown.