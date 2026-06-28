Larry David turns American history into HBO sketch comedy series

Larry David’s new HBO sketch series puts Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Hader and Barack Obama into a comic take on America’s 250th anniversary, with the finale set for Aug. 7.

Larry David’s seven-episode HBO sketch comedy series premiered Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max, with new episodes set to roll out weekly through the finale on Aug. 7. The project, titled Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, was unveiled at SXSW in Austin, Texas, on March 13 and arrives as one of HBO’s more unusual bets on a milestone year for American civic culture.

HBO frames the show as an “almost history of America,” and its own logline turns that premise into the punchline: “Those who don’t know history… are doomed to watch Larry David repeat it.” That setup fits David’s long-running comic persona, the same social irritant who spent 12 seasons on Curb Your Enthusiasm before that series ended in 2024. Here, he is being dropped into major moments in American history, with the joke built around his instinct to complain, interrupt and misread the room.

The series also puts David back into a familiar HBO orbit, but with a different institutional arrangement. It is produced by Higher Ground, the production company founded by Barack and Michelle Obama, and the reported executive-producer roster includes Larry David, Jeff Schaffer, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Reported guest appearances by Jerry Seinfeld, Bill Hader, Kathryn Hahn, Jon Hamm, Sean Hayes and Chris Parnell turn the show into a reunion for David’s comedy circle as much as a history sendup.

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The project has a notable political and cultural crossover angle. Jeff Schaffer said David was “the fastest no in show business,” but the idea moved forward after the Obamas’ Higher Ground asked whether he would do something tied to America’s 250th anniversary. That request ultimately led to the series, giving David a platform to satirize the nation’s founding myths at the exact moment they are being repackaged for a new round of public attention.

For David, the timing also gives a late-career use to a college credential that has hovered in the background for decades. Coverage around the premiere pointed out that he is finally putting his University of Maryland history degree to work, not as a classroom credential but as raw material for a sketch series built around national memory, embarrassment and the gaps between myth and reality.