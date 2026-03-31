The NFL has selected Las Vegas to host Super Bowl LXIII in 2029, reflecting the city's growing role as a premier sports destination.

Las Vegas has been officially selected by the NFL to host Super Bowl LXIII in 2029, underscoring the city’s rapid rise as a major player in the world of professional sports. The announcement, reported by NFL.com and echoed by NBC Sports, marks the second time in just five years that Las Vegas will welcome the league’s premier event.

Las Vegas Cements Its Status as a Super Bowl Destination

The decision signals growing confidence in Las Vegas as a host city. While the NFL maintains there is no formal rotation for Super Bowl sites, NBC Sports noted that the league feels “great” about the city’s ability to stage the championship game. The city made its Super Bowl debut in 2024, when Super Bowl LVIII was played at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Super Bowl LXIII (2029) will be the second Super Bowl held in Las Vegas

The city's first Super Bowl was in 2024

The announcement was confirmed on March 30, 2026 by both NFL.com and reported by NBC Sports

Growing Appeal for NFL and Fans

Las Vegas’s appeal as a Super Bowl site lies in its robust hospitality infrastructure, world-renowned entertainment, and proximity to a range of lodging and attractions. The city’s first Super Bowl in 2024 drew significant attention, and both fans and league officials praised the event’s organization and energy. According to Super Bowl economic statistics, host cities often experience a major boost in tourism and local spending during the event week, with Las Vegas proving to be no exception during its inaugural hosting.

The NFL’s decision to revisit Las Vegas so soon is unusual, as most host cities typically wait several years between Super Bowls. Data from Statista’s host city analysis shows that only a handful of cities—such as Miami, New Orleans, and Los Angeles—have hosted multiple Super Bowls in quick succession. Las Vegas’s inclusion in this elite group reflects its growing importance to the league’s showcase event.

No Formal Rotation, But Vegas Is Favored

Despite speculation about an official rotation for Super Bowl sites, NBC Sports clarified that the league does not adhere to a fixed schedule. Instead, the NFL evaluates cities based on stadium quality, infrastructure, and the ability to deliver a memorable experience for fans and teams. League officials shared that they feel “great” about Las Vegas as a host, suggesting the city could become a recurring destination for future Super Bowls.

This flexible approach allows the NFL to capitalize on the unique appeal of cities like Las Vegas, which combine sports, entertainment, and hospitality in a way that few destinations can match. The official list of host cities highlights the league’s willingness to return to venues that deliver successful events.

What’s Next for Super Bowl Sites?

With Las Vegas now confirmed for the 2029 game, the NFL’s future Super Bowl schedule continues to feature a mix of traditional and new host cities. Fans can keep track of upcoming sites and explore the history of Super Bowl locations on the NFL’s official future locations page.

As the league looks ahead, Las Vegas’s rapid inclusion in the Super Bowl rotation highlights its growing influence and the NFL’s appetite for maximizing fan experiences in vibrant, entertainment-focused markets. While the league may not have an official rotation, Las Vegas’s selection is a strong signal that it is firmly on the NFL’s preferred list for marquee events.