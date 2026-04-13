Laufey Debuts 'Madwoman' Video with Star Cast

Laufey's 'Madwoman' music video brings together stars like Hudson Williams and Lola Tung, highlighting the artist’s creative vision and rising influence.

Laufey continues her ascent in the music world with the release of the visually striking “Madwoman” music video, which features a star-studded cast including Hudson Williams, Lola Tung, and Alysa Liu. The project, reported by The Hollywood Reporter, showcases Laufey’s flair for storytelling and her ability to collaborate with prominent figures from different creative backgrounds.

The Making of “Madwoman”

Described as a “star-studded” project, the “Madwoman” music video brings together talent from the worlds of acting and sports. Hudson Williams, Lola Tung, and Alysa Liu each play significant roles in the video’s narrative, reflecting Laufey’s interest in blending music with cinematic storytelling.

Hudson Williams is known for his work in independent film and theater.

is known for his work in independent film and theater. Lola Tung has recently gained attention for her performances in streaming series and brings an emotive presence to the video.

has recently gained attention for her performances in streaming series and brings an emotive presence to the video. Alysa Liu, an Olympic figure skater, adds an unexpected dimension, demonstrating Laufey’s cross-disciplinary appeal.

The video’s creative direction highlights Laufey’s vision, using symbolic imagery and dynamic performances to bring the lyrics of “Madwoman” to life. The Hollywood Reporter notes that the collaboration reflects a growing trend of musicians enlisting stars from various art forms to deepen the storytelling of their music videos.

Laufey's Artistic Growth and Recognition

“Madwoman” is the latest single from Laufey, whose recent projects have captured both critical and commercial attention. Her previous album, Bewitched, received strong critical reviews and showcased her distinctive blend of jazz, pop, and classical influences. Laufey’s music has appeared on multiple Billboard charts, and her accolades include Grammy recognition, cementing her status as a versatile and innovative artist.

The “Madwoman” video’s release follows a period of rapid growth for Laufey. Data from Billboard shows her singles and albums consistently charting, and her music videos often garner significant engagement on platforms like YouTube, where “Madwoman” has already accumulated thousands of views and high levels of user interaction since its debut.

Industry Impact and Audience Response

The collaboration with Hudson Williams, Lola Tung, and Alysa Liu in “Madwoman” has generated buzz across entertainment media. The Hollywood Reporter highlights how Laufey’s strategic casting choices create crossover appeal and attract audiences beyond the traditional music fanbase. Each star brings their own following, amplifying the video’s reach and broadening Laufey’s audience.

Critics have praised the video’s cinematic style and the depth of emotion conveyed by the cast. The fusion of music, acting, and visual storytelling demonstrates how Laufey is carving out a unique niche in today’s music scene, blending genres and artistic disciplines to create a multidimensional experience for fans.

What’s Next for Laufey

As “Madwoman” continues to gain traction on streaming and video platforms, industry observers are watching Laufey’s next moves closely. Her recent Gold and Platinum certifications reflect a growing commercial presence, while her collaborations with emerging and established talents position her as a dynamic force in music and visual media alike.

With “Madwoman,” Laufey demonstrates not only her skills as a musician but also her vision as a multimedia storyteller. Fans and critics alike will be watching to see how she continues to innovate and expand her creative partnerships in the months ahead.