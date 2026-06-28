Lautaro Martínez ends World Cup drought as Argentina beat Jordan in Dallas

Lautaro Martínez’s penalty did more than pad Argentina’s lead in Dallas. It ended his World Cup scoring drought and eased the pressure around a striker central to Lionel Scaloni’s plans.

Lautaro Martínez buried a right-footed penalty to the far side of the net in Dallas, turning a routine spot kick into a long-awaited release for Argentina’s No. 9. The goal came after a foul on Sanesi, put Argentina 2-0 up against Jordan, and snapped the World Cup scoring drought that had shadowed Martínez’s tournament.

The finish mattered because of who delivered it and when. Argentina entered the Group J match at Dallas Stadium as the defending world champion, having won the title in Catar in 2022, and the Jordan game was its third match in the 2026 group stage after wins over Algeria and Austria. The fixture had been set for 28 June 2026 at 02:00 local time, with Argentina trying to keep its start clean while protecting the status it earned in Qatar.

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Martínez arrived in the tournament with a place already secured in Lionel Scaloni’s 26-man squad, unveiled on 28 May 2026. Lionel Messi and Julián Álvarez were also on that list, underscoring the depth of Argentina’s attack and the competition for responsibility in the final third. Against Jordan, Martínez answered that scrutiny with the kind of direct finish Argentina has long expected from its central striker.

FIFA had highlighted Martínez’s influence before the tournament, noting that he had scored 32 international goals under Scaloni. That record now carries extra weight because it places him among the most productive pieces in a team that is not only defending a title but also chasing something rare in men’s football: back-to-back World Cup crowns, a feat last achieved by Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

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The timing also fits Martínez’s broader form. FIFA pointed to a strong season with Inter de Milán, where he has served as captain and the team’s leading attacking reference. For Argentina, the penalty did more than settle one match in Dallas. It gave Martínez the kind of World Cup breakthrough that can reshape how he is used, how he is defended, and how much of the tournament’s burden he carries from here.