Lautaro Martínez urges Inter to recover energy after exhausting season

Lautaro Martínez has urged Inter to reset after a punishing season, warning the next match will demand more energy and sharper focus.

On April 5, 2026, Lautaro Martínez came back after 46 days out with injury and scored twice in a 5-2 win over Roma. The captain said Inter need to recover energy after a punishing campaign, warning that the next match will be even more demanding.

After Inter’s 2-0 loss to Fluminense on June 30, 2025, which ended the club’s Club World Cup run in the round of 16, Martínez attacked the team’s mentality and demanded full commitment. He made clear that Inter could not drift or relax if it wanted to stay in the fight for trophies, a stance that has defined his leadership inside the dressing room.

AI-generated illustration

That result left Inter on 72 points after 31 Serie A matches, while Martínez led the league scoring table with 16 goals. The brace also lifted him to 173 goals for Inter, the third-highest total in the club’s history.

Martínez has been producing milestones even while dealing with physical setbacks. On April 17, 2025, he became the first Inter player to score in five straight Champions League matches and reached 150 goals for the club. His record in Italy is equally striking: with 131 Serie A goals as an Argentine, he matched Paulo Dybala and remained behind only Gabriel Batistuta and Hernán Crespo.

Erjonallaraj via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The fitness concerns have not gone away. Martínez has faced recurring physical problems, including a left soleus muscle issue and earlier right ankle discomfort during the Qatar cycle, and those doubts have continued to hover over his role with Argentina.