Lavrov demands clarity on U.S. role in Ukraine peace talks

Lavrov said Washington must clarify its role after Rubio denied any Alaska agreement. The clash exposed a widening gap over what Trump and Putin actually settled.

Sergei Lavrov said Friday that the United States needs to clarify its role in trying to end the war in Ukraine, after Marco Rubio flatly rejected any claim that the Alaska summit produced an agreement between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. The Russian foreign minister’s comments turned an already tense dispute over language into a public test of whether Moscow and Washington are describing the same meeting at all.

Rubio, speaking in Bahrain on June 25, said there was “no agreement in Alaska” and added, “There was a proposal in Alaska, but there was no agreement in Alaska. If there had been an agreement, we would have had an end to the war.” That account directly contradicted the Russian version that has been circulating around the Kremlin, which has been using the phrase “spirit of Anchorage” to describe what it says was an understanding reached when Trump and Putin met in Alaska last August.

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Lavrov gave his most detailed explanation yet of the summit, saying that U.S. proposals brought to Moscow by Trump envoy Steve Witkoff were reviewed by Putin point by point and accepted by the Russian side. In Lavrov’s telling, that sequence made it unreasonable for Washington now to insist that no agreement existed. He said that if one side put proposals on the table and the other agreed to them, then the broader role of the United States in the peace effort needed to be clarified.

Source: reuters.com

The clash matters because both sides are using the summit to shape the diplomatic record while the war remains unresolved. Russia has already accused the United States of failing to follow through on the Alaska “understandings,” while Washington is drawing a bright line that preserves its leverage and avoids conceding that any bargain was struck. By speaking past each other in public, Moscow and Washington are also signaling to Ukraine, and to their own domestic audiences, that the terms of any future mediation remain unsettled.

U.S. Department of State from United States via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

The backdrop is grim for any peace track. Efforts to end the war have stalled even as Ukraine continues striking deep inside Russian territory, and Russia still controls roughly a fifth of Ukrainian land more than four years into the conflict. That makes the argument over Alaska more than a dispute over wording. It is a fight over who gets to define the starting point for the next round of talks, and whether the United States is a neutral mediator or a party pressing its own terms.