Lawler says he was arrested for drunk driving in 2012

Mike Lawler disclosed a 2012 drunk-driving arrest as he seeks reelection in a swing district, turning an old plea into fresh questions about judgment.

Representative Mike Lawler said he was arrested for drunk driving on St. Patrick’s Day in 2012, a disclosure that puts an old personal mistake back in front of voters as the New York Republican tries to hold one of the House’s most competitive seats.

Lawler said in a televised interview with News 12 that he was 25 at the time and had just learned his father’s cancer had spread to his brain. He said he went into Manhattan to see friends, drank, decided to drive home, and was pulled over on the Palisades Interstate Parkway near Exit 13. Lawler said he failed a breathalyzer test and was arrested. The case was later resolved with a New York DWAI plea, a lesser alcohol-related offense than DWI.

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The timing matters because Lawler is running for reelection in New York’s 17th Congressional District, where the margin has been tight enough that personal conduct can shape how suburban voters judge a candidate. Lawler won the district in 2024 with 52.13% of the vote, defeating Democrat Mondaire Jones’s 45.82%, and Cait Conley, a West Point graduate and Army veteran, is the Democratic nominee this cycle. In a district that spans politically mixed parts of Westchester and Rockland counties, a story about judgment and accountability is unlikely to stay in the past for long.

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Lawler also said the hardest part was telling his father, a recovering alcoholic who had been sober for nearly two decades. He said he felt he had let his father down. That personal detail gives the disclosure a different edge than a routine campaign vulnerability: it is not just a legal footnote from 2012, but a story about family, addiction and a decision that could have ended far worse.

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Lawler said he had recently shared the episode with graduating seniors at Nanuet High School, saying he hoped his experience would help others avoid the same mistake. That move suggests a political calculation as much as a personal one, by bringing an old arrest into the open before opponents can define it for him. In a district that has repeatedly drawn national attention, even decades-old conduct can become part of the case for or against a sitting incumbent.