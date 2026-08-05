Lawmakers probe Pentagon after deadly Iranian drone strike in Kuwait

Troops warned of weak defenses and thin medical supplies before the March 1 Kuwait strike that killed six and wounded more than 20, and lawmakers want the Pentagon’s review released.

Democratic lawmakers pressed for the Pentagon’s findings on the Iranian drone strike in Kuwait after the Army finished its review of the attack that killed six U.S. servicemembers and wounded more than 20 others. Their central question was whether warnings from troops before the strike were ignored and whether the military’s internal review was independent enough to hold commanders accountable.

The strike hit a tactical operation center in Kuwait on March 1, 2026, and was the deadliest Iranian attack on U.S. forces since the war began. Among the wounded were servicemembers with shrapnel wounds and brain trauma. The command post had been left exposed.

Ahead of the attack, troops had flagged military leaders about weak defenses and inadequate medical readiness. The Army unit at the center of the attack had asked for more medical support weeks before the strike, but that request was ignored, and surviving soldiers said at least one of the dead servicemembers might have lived if the needed supplies had been on hand.

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Senator Tammy Baldwin pressed Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, while Senator Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats sought a full accounting from the Defense Department. They wanted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to release the findings to families and the public, and they questioned whether the Pentagon’s review could be trusted if it had been shaped by officers too close to the unit involved in the attack.