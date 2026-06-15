Lawmakers warn Trump arch plan could face fines, prosecution

Lawmakers warned Trump’s 250-foot arch near Arlington could trigger fines and prosecution as they said Congress never approved the monument. The fight has become a test of executive power.

Lawmakers warned Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and National Park Service officials that pushing ahead with Donald Trump’s proposed 250-foot Triumphal Arch near Arlington National Cemetery could expose administration officials to fines and even criminal prosecution. The dispute has moved beyond aesthetics and into a direct separation-of-powers fight over whether the White House can advance a monument on federally managed land without Congress.

In letters sent to Burgum and park officials, lawmakers said the arch would sit at Memorial Circle on land administered by the National Park Service inside the George Washington Memorial Parkway and within the area governed by the 1986 Commemorative Works Act. Under that law, they said, new commemorative works in the District of Columbia and its environs require express congressional authorization. The proposed site falls in Area I, which they said also requires separate congressional ratification of the location within 150 days of notification by the Interior secretary. Congress has passed no such law and has provided no funding for the project.

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The Park Service’s June 2026 assessment added another layer of opposition, saying the project could directly adversely affect the Lincoln Memorial by altering the monumental landscape and the intended balance of natural and built features. Democrats argue the arch would break the view between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery and, at more than twice the height of the Lincoln Memorial, would dominate the area. The National Trust for Historic Preservation has also said the location clashes with the solemn historic character of Arlington National Cemetery, where more than 400,000 veterans and family members are buried.

Funding remains a separate flashpoint. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, in a June 9 letter, accused the National Park Service of a persistent lack of transparency in Trump-related construction projects in Washington and said the administration had considered diverting $15 million from the National Endowment for the Humanities to help build the arch. Lawmakers said such a move would siphon money from museums, historic sites, colleges and K-12 classrooms. Burgum told senators on April 29 that the administration’s proposed $10 billion Presidential Capital Stewardship Program for Washington-area park renovations would not pay for the arch, saying no money in that account was meant for future proposed projects.

Photo by Jay Brand

House Democrats have also moved to block the plan legislatively. Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia and Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada announced plans for the Arlington National Cemetery Viewshed Protection Act, which would prohibit the arch and bar federal funds for it. The pressure grew after the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, a panel of Trump appointees, approved the design and after the National Park Service reportedly began survey work at the site, sharpening the question of how far the administration is prepared to push executive authority over public lands and national monuments.