Lawrence, Kansas embraces Algeria as World Cup home base

A 96,000-person Kansas college town rolled out flags and signs for Algeria, turning Lawrence into an unexpected World Cup home base.

Lawrence, Kansas, a city of about 96,000 people and home to the University of Kansas, has become an unlikely stage for World Cup fandom. The Algerian national team has been using the college town as its home base while training for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and residents have answered with flags, signs and a level of public warmth that turned a soccer stopover into a local civic moment.

The connection has stood out because it cuts across the usual geography of international soccer. Lawrence is far from North Africa, yet the city’s support for Team Algeria has taken hold in a way that local and national observers have described as surprising and memorable. KU fans and longtime residents have welcomed the squad with visible enthusiasm, helping create a home-away-from-home atmosphere around the team’s stay.

AI-generated illustration

That hospitality landed in a week when Algeria was also pulled into the tournament’s biggest star power. Lionel Messi scored a hat trick in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria, tying the all-time World Cup goals record and drawing global attention to a match that also carried local significance in Kansas City. For the broader tournament audience, Messi remained the magnet. In Lawrence, though, the more unusual story was the town’s attachment to Algeria itself.

Photo by Engin Akyurt

The bond deepened after one Lawrence resident’s viral thank-you message to the team helped spread the enthusiasm beyond the city limits. The reaction reflected something deeper than novelty. In a college town shaped by the University of Kansas and accustomed to students, visitors and international ties, Algeria’s presence fit naturally into a community identity that prizes openness and public spirit.

Sebbar via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Algeria’s schedule kept the momentum moving. After the match against Argentina on Tuesday, the team was set to travel to Santa Clara, California, for a Monday, June 22 game against Jordan, then return to Kansas City to face Austria on June 27 in Group J. But in Lawrence, the lasting image was already clear: a North African national team found an unexpectedly warm American base, and a Kansas college town briefly became part of the World Cup map.