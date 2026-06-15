Lazard makes late bid to replace Centerview in Venezuela debt talks

Lazard is offering to do Venezuela’s debt overhaul for $25 million, far below Centerview’s reported $150 million-plus ask.

Lazard has made a late move to replace Centerview Partners as Venezuela’s financial adviser, a fight over fees and influence that could shape one of the largest sovereign debt restructurings ever attempted. The rival pitch puts a $25 million price tag on a job that Centerview had been negotiating at more than $150 million, a gap that would reverberate through bondholder talks, creditor expectations and any future recovery plan.

The bid was sent in a letter on Friday to interim President Delcy Rodriguez, according to the details circulating around the process. It comes after Caracas said in May that it had hired Centerview to help restructure both sovereign debt and the obligations of state oil company PDVSA, a decision that lifted bond prices but also stirred questions about transparency because the firm was selected without a formal competitive process.

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The stakes are enormous. Analysts estimate Venezuela has about $60 billion in defaulted bonds outstanding, while total external debt, including PDVSA obligations, bilateral loans and arbitration awards, is put at roughly $150 billion to $170 billion. Venezuela defaulted in 2017 under former President Nicolas Maduro, and the country has remained shut out of normal capital-market financing ever since. Whoever advises Caracas will help determine how much debt gets written down, how negotiations with creditors are structured and how credible any eventual attempt at sanctions-era financial recovery will look in global markets.

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Centerview has argued that it won the job because its team is a world leader in large sovereign restructurings and has no conflicts of interest. The firm is also a relative newcomer to this corner of the market, even as it has expanded by poaching talent from Lazard and other banks. That makes the late challenge from Lazard more than a fee fight: it is a test of whether Venezuela wants a familiar restructuring playbook or a different adviser with a lower-cost mandate and its own network of creditor relationships.

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For bondholders, the adviser choice matters because it signals how hard Caracas intends to push and how quickly it hopes to move. A switch from Centerview to Lazard would suggest a government still searching for leverage, a timetable and a negotiating posture that can win back confidence after years of default and political isolation. For creditors, it is a reminder that the deal’s architecture is still being fought over before the real bargaining on haircuts, maturities and claims even begins.