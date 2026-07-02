Le Pen awaits appeal ruling that could decide 2027 run

Marine Le Pen faces a July 7 ruling on her election ban, a decision that could clear or block her 2027 presidential bid and force the National Rally to turn to Jordan Bardella.

Marine Le Pen will face judges in Paris on July 7, when the Court of Appeal is due to rule on whether she can overturn a ban that could keep her out of France’s 2027 presidential race. The timetable was set so the case would be resolved before the campaign begins, turning a corruption conviction into a test of both Le Pen’s political future and the National Rally’s succession plans.

The case began with allegations that European Parliament money set aside for parliamentary assistants was instead used to pay people working for Le Pen’s party. Mediapart exposed the hiring pattern in 2013, and a seven-year investigation eventually led to a trial in 2023. Prosecutors and the court treated the case as a public-finance abuse scheme, not a routine political dispute, and the appeal now carries consequences that reach far beyond Le Pen herself.

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On March 31, 2025, the Paris Criminal Court found Le Pen at the heart of a scheme that misused more than 4 million euros in European Union funds. The court imposed an immediate five-year ban from holding public office, a four-year prison sentence with two years suspended and two years to be served under home detention, and a 100,000 euro fine. The National Rally was fined 2 million euros, with half suspended. Reuters-linked reporting said the case involved 24 codefendants, including eight former European Union lawmakers and 12 parliamentary assistants.

The contested conduct covered party payments made from November 2004 through January 2016, with some accounts describing the misuse as running through 2016. Other reporting placed the total at roughly 3.9 million to 4.1 million euros. Le Pen’s emergency bid to suspend the ban failed on July 9, 2025, when the European Court of Human Rights rejected her request for interim relief.

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The ruling has become a succession problem for the far right as much as a legal one. Le Pen has been one of the most visible figures on the European right and was polling strongly for 2027, but the National Rally has not formally chosen a candidate. Jordan Bardella is widely seen as the fallback if Le Pen remains barred, leaving the party to decide whether its next presidential campaign is built around her legal fight or a generational handoff.