Leadership Gap Slows AI Progress in Organizations

While AI technology is advancing quickly, a leadership gap is slowing its full potential. Experts say organizations must adapt strategies to keep up.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing rapidly, but many organizations are struggling to realize its full benefits—largely due to a leadership gap, not a failure of the technology itself. Recent analysis from IMD highlights that the current bottleneck in AI performance is not technical, but managerial, raising questions about how leaders can adapt to harness AI’s transformative capabilities.

AI’s Technological Progress Outpaces Organizational Readiness

Despite breakthroughs in generative AI and increasing adoption rates globally, organizations often fall short in leveraging these tools strategically. IMD points out that while AI technologies have matured and are delivering results in various sectors, leadership teams frequently lack the vision, skills, or structures to integrate AI successfully into their core operations.

Global surveys such as the Government AI Readiness Index 2023 show that many countries have invested heavily in AI infrastructure, but still trail behind in effective implementation, particularly at the senior management level.

Analysis from Gartner reveals that while 80% of organizations have AI strategies, only a fraction report significant financial or operational impact, often due to leadership’s inability to drive cultural or process changes required for success.

Leadership Skills and Structures Are the Key Bottleneck

IMD’s report emphasizes that the main obstacle is not AI’s technical limitations but leaders’ preparedness to adapt. This includes understanding AI’s strategic potential, managing cross-functional teams, and fostering a culture that encourages experimentation and learning from failure.

According to the BCG AI Leadership Survey 2023, only about 30% of surveyed executives feel fully prepared to lead AI-driven transformations. The rest cite challenges such as:

Lack of AI literacy among top executives

Organizational resistance to change

Difficulty aligning AI projects with business objectives

IMD’s analysis echoes these findings, noting that successful AI adoption requires leaders who can bridge technical and business domains, encourage openness to new ideas, and prioritize long-term investment over short-term gains.

Industry Impact and Strategic Recommendations

The mismatch between AI’s capabilities and leadership’s readiness can result in missed opportunities, inefficient investments, and lagging competitive advantage. As IMD asserts, closing the leadership gap is crucial for organizations aiming to unlock AI’s true value.

The OECD.AI Policy Observatory shows that countries and companies with dedicated AI leadership roles and cross-disciplinary teams are more likely to report positive outcomes from AI initiatives.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2023 highlights that workforce transformation, driven by leadership, is essential for maximizing AI’s impact on productivity and innovation.

Action Points for Leaders

Invest in AI education and upskilling for executives and managers

Establish clear links between AI projects and core business strategies

Foster a culture of experimentation, learning, and cross-functional collaboration

Appoint dedicated AI leadership roles to guide organizational change

Looking Ahead

As AI continues to evolve, the gap between technological potential and organizational realization will only widen unless leadership adapts. IMD’s analysis serves as a wake-up call: to harness AI’s full promise, organizations must focus not just on technology, but on the people and structures guiding its adoption.