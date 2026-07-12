Leah Kateb joins Skylar as creative chief, unveils signature scent

Leah Kateb’s Skylar debut pairs a viral Love Island USA star with a clean fragrance brand built on routine, identity and a first signature scent, Double Dates.

Leah Kateb’s current favorites now span Lulu Candles, Skylar’s True Love’s Cake fragrance, Havaianas flip flops and Hydrinity retinol, a list that shows how quickly the Love Island USA alum has become more than a reality-TV face. Skylar has turned that visibility into a deeper role, naming Kateb its chief creative officer and “Refounder” and giving her a hand in the brand’s next phase.

The appointment came on July 8, 2025, when Skylar said Kateb would help shape scent development, storytelling, brand vision and partnerships. The California-inspired fragrance company was founded in 2017 and has built its pitch around clean formulas, saying its scents are hypoallergenic, vegan, cruelty-free and free from parabens and phthalates, with dermatologist testing folded into the brand promise.

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Kateb’s path into the company started with a viral shower-routine video that featured Skylar’s Vanilla Sky fragrance, giving the brand an opening that most fragrance labels spend heavily to buy. For Skylar, the move made business sense: fragrance is a category built on aspiration and habit, and Kateb brought both a recognizable television profile from Peacock’s Love Island USA and a lifestyle persona that already fit the brand’s self-presentation.

Skylar later said Kateb’s first signature fragrance, Double Dates, would arrive in 2025. The scent was described as drawing on her heritage and her desire to smell edible, with notes of sweet dates, sticky toffee and brown sugar. That kind of personal framing gives the product a story as well as a formula, a formula that matters in a market where consumers increasingly buy around personality, routine and perceived authenticity.

Source: zenfs.com

Kateb’s shopping picks, released in a July 12, 2026 interview, reinforce that same brand logic. Lulu Candles and Skylar’s True Love’s Cake fragrance keep her anchored in scent, while Havaianas flip flops and Hydrinity retinol extend the image into everyday wardrobe and skin care. The result is a tightly packaged commercial identity: a reality-TV star, a clean beauty brand and a fragrance launch built to make personality feel like product.