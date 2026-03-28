LeBron and Bronny James Make NBA History with Father-Son Assist

LeBron and Bronny James achieved a major NBA milestone as LeBron assisted Bronny's three-pointer, marking the league's first-ever father-son assist.

LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, etched their names into the record books on March 27, 2026, by completing the first father-son assist in NBA history. The play, confirmed by the NBA and reported by outlets such as WRAL, saw LeBron dish an assist to Bronny, who knocked down a three-pointer in a regular-season game.

The Historic Play

The moment arrived in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers’ home game. LeBron, now deep into his third decade in the league, found Bronny open beyond the arc. Bronny’s shot sailed through the net, securing their place in NBA lore. The league officially recognized the sequence as the first time a father has assisted his son on a made basket during an NBA game, a milestone previously unmatched in the sport’s long history.

The assist was for a three-pointer , highlighting Bronny’s growing role in the Lakers’ offense.

, highlighting Bronny’s growing role in the Lakers’ offense. LeBron continues to add to his already legendary career statistics, while Bronny begins to carve out his own path.

Significance for the NBA

This achievement stands out not only for its emotional resonance but its rarity. According to league records compiled by StatMuse, the NBA has seen several father-son duos play in different eras, but never before on the same team or in a way that could create this statistical feat.

Both the NBA and WRAL highlighted that this first-of-its-kind play is a testament to LeBron’s longevity and Bronny’s rapid ascent from high school standout to NBA contributor.

LeBron and Bronny’s Season Contributions

LeBron, already the league’s all-time leading scorer, continues to contribute across the stat sheet. For the current season, he remains among the NBA leaders in points, assists, and minutes played. Bronny, in his rookie campaign, is steadily increasing his minutes and production, with his stats reflecting a promising start.

LeBron’s career has been defined by setting records and breaking new ground, with this assist adding yet another chapter.

Bronny’s involvement in this milestone underscores the unique family legacy unfolding in Los Angeles.

Fan and League Reaction

The play quickly circulated on social media and basketball broadcasts, with fans celebrating the unprecedented moment. The NBA’s official acknowledgment of the assist as a historic first further elevated its significance among basketball observers.

Looking Ahead

While the James family’s achievement is a feel-good story, it also marks a new benchmark for generational talent in professional sports. As the Lakers push through the latter part of the 2025-26 season, both LeBron and Bronny are expected to play key roles in the team’s bid for playoff success. Their father-son connection will be closely watched, adding a new narrative layer to each Lakers game.

The first father-son assist in NBA history is more than a statistical footnote—it’s a vivid symbol of basketball excellence passed from one generation to the next, and a moment that will be replayed for years to come.