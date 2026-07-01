LeBron James informs Lakers he will play elsewhere next season

LeBron James told the Lakers he will play elsewhere next season, as Golden State weighs a $15.1 million path and Toronto's Kawhi Leonard deal redraws the contender map.

LeBron James told the Lakers the franchise can move on without him because he plans to play elsewhere in the 2026-27 season. Rich Paul delivered the message to Lakers officials, and Jeanie Buss responded publicly by thanking James for eight seasons in Los Angeles, pointing to the 2020 championship in the NBA's bubble and the records he set in purple and gold.

The move follows a spring in which James was already signaling uncertainty. After the Lakers' 115-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of a second-round sweep, he was noncommittal about whether he would keep playing in Los Angeles or leave after completing a record-setting 23rd NBA season. The path to this point also reaches back to June 29 of last year, when Paul said James would exercise his player option for 2025-26, keeping the league's focus on where the next chapter would land.

Golden State has emerged as the most visible possible landing spot. The Warriors have a $15.1 million contract path available for James, using the non-taxpayer midlevel exception and, if necessary, a second-year player option. Stephen Curry is expected to be part of the recruitment effort, which would put two of the sport's defining stars on the same roster and give the Warriors a headline-grabbing answer to a summer market short on elite free agents.

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The same leaguewide scramble has already produced another major swing. The Clippers agreed to send Kawhi Leonard to the Raptors in a deal that would bring Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2027 first-round pick swap and two second-round picks to Toronto. Leonard is owed $50 million in the final year of his contract, and Chris Haynes said the Raptors planned to begin extension talks with him.

That transaction would send Leonard back to the franchise that traded for him in 2018, when Toronto gave up DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl and draft capital, then won the 2019 championship with him. With James leaving Los Angeles, Leonard shifting out of the Clippers' plans and ESPN describing the 2026 class as weaker than the star summers of 2010, 2016 and 2019, the league's balance of power has been pushed toward veteran moves that can still change the TV draw and the conference race in one transaction.