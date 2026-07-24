LeBron James joins 76ers on two-year deal after Lakers exit

LeBron James chose Philadelphia on a two-year, $8 million deal, pairing with Joel Embiid and giving the 76ers a new title lane in the East.

LeBron James sent the NBA into another offseason jolt when he announced he was signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, a two-year deal with a player option that pairs him with Joel Embiid and gives Philadelphia a new title axis in the Eastern Conference. James framed the move as his "last decision" after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers, turning one of the league’s biggest stars into the centerpiece of a franchise that has spent the summer loading up for an immediate run.

The move lands on top of an already aggressive stretch for Philadelphia. The 76ers had already shocked the league by trading for Jaylen Brown from the Boston Celtics, and James now joins a roster that also features Tyrese Maxey and Embiid. Philadelphia’s pursuit of James had been visible for years, including a 2018 free-agency meeting with Rich Paul in Los Angeles, and the team had been stoking the rumor mill again this summer when James used the phrase "trust the process" during Fanatics Fest in New York.

AI-generated illustration

The signing also sharpens the timeline around James’ late-career choices. He exercised a $52.6 million player option to return to the Lakers for the 2025-26 season, becoming the first player in NBA history to play a 23rd season. After averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds in 60 games in Los Angeles, James told the Lakers he planned to play elsewhere for his 24th season and instead chose Philadelphia for another run at a championship.

Ian D'Andrea from Philadelphia, PA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

For the 76ers, the addition changes the scale of the season before training camp even begins. A front line built around James and Embiid, with Brown and Maxey supplying more shot creation, gives Philadelphia one of the league’s most dangerous collections of talent and forces contenders in both conferences to account for a team that can attack in multiple ways. For James, it is another reminder that superstar mobility remains the defining force of the modern NBA, with one decision still able to tilt the balance of power overnight.