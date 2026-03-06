LeBron James Sets NBA Career Field Goals Record

LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leader in career field goals made, marking another milestone in his legendary career.

LeBron James has added another remarkable feat to his celebrated career, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leader in career field goals made. The milestone, reported by Newsday and WOODTV.com, cements James's place at the pinnacle of basketball history, reinforcing his enduring impact on the league.

James Surpasses a Longstanding Record

James broke Abdul-Jabbar's record during the 2025-26 NBA season, a mark that had stood for decades. Abdul-Jabbar, known for his signature skyhook and scoring prowess, had set the original record over a 20-year career with the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers. Now, James, who entered the NBA as the No. 1 overall pick in 2003, has eclipsed that total after more than two decades of high-level play.

Abdul-Jabbar's career field goals made: 15,837

James now holds the top spot on the all-time list

Both players have won multiple MVP awards and NBA championships

James’s achievement comes in the midst of his 23rd NBA season, a testament to his longevity, versatility, and commitment to excellence. According to the official NBA stats page, James has consistently ranked among the league leaders in field goals made each year, combining volume scoring with remarkable efficiency.

Historical Perspective

The record for career field goals made is a reflection of not just scoring ability, but also durability and adaptability. Abdul-Jabbar held the mark for over 30 years, and his presence atop the NBA all-time records was synonymous with scoring greatness. James’s new status as the leader further enhances his already celebrated legacy, which includes:

Four NBA Most Valuable Player awards

Multiple NBA championships

All-NBA Team selections spanning three decades

In addition, James is the only player to surpass 10,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 10,000 assists in a career, demonstrating his all-around impact on the game as detailed in his NBA Legends profile.

What the Milestone Means

Breaking the all-time field goals record is more than a statistical footnote. It highlights James’s consistency, his ability to adapt to evolving team roles, and his skill in remaining a dominant force well into his late thirties and early forties. It also places him ahead of other scoring legends, including Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan, all of whom round out the top five on the career field goals made leaderboard.

League and Fan Reactions

While Newsday and WOODTV.com both highlighted the significance of the achievement, the broader basketball community has also taken note, with analysts praising James’s longevity and continued production at the highest level. The achievement is seen as further evidence of his place in the ongoing debate about the greatest basketball player of all time.

Looking Ahead

As James continues to play at a high level, the gap between him and the next generation of stars will only grow. With each additional game, he raises the bar for future players aiming to rewrite NBA history. Fans and analysts alike will be watching to see how much further he can extend the record before eventually concluding his legendary career.