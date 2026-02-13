LeBron James Sets NBA Record as Oldest Triple-Double Player

LeBron James, at 41, has become the oldest NBA player to record a triple-double, further cementing his legacy with another historic milestone.

LeBron James continues to rewrite the NBA record books, becoming the oldest player in league history to record a triple-double at age 41. This remarkable achievement, reported by The New York Times, FOX 8 News, and ESPN, underscores James's enduring excellence across two decades of professional basketball.

Historic Performance at 41

James's latest feat came during a regular season game, where he delivered a triple-double—an individual game performance with double-digit totals in three statistical categories, typically points, rebounds, and assists. While triple-doubles are a measure of all-around dominance, achieving one at 41 years old stands out as a testament to James's longevity and sustained athleticism in a physically demanding sport.

This accomplishment makes James the oldest player ever with a triple-double, surpassing previous record holders such as Karl Malone and Jason Kidd, who both recorded their last triple-doubles at age 40.

According to career triple-double leaderboards, James has consistently ranked among the NBA's all-time leaders in this statistic.

Context and Significance of the Record

James's milestone is more than just a personal accolade—it highlights the evolution of NBA players’ careers and conditioning. As The New York Times noted, athletes in earlier eras rarely sustained such high levels of performance into their 40s. James's dedication to personal fitness and skill development has allowed him to continue competing at the highest level, even as the league becomes more athletic and competitive.

ESPN emphasized that James's triple-double adds to a growing list of age-related records. With this latest achievement, he moves further up the all-time triple-double rankings, which feature legends such as Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, and Russell Westbrook. James's continued production at an advanced age is unprecedented among NBA superstars.

How James’s Triple-Double Compares

James broke the previous record for oldest triple-double, set by Karl Malone in 2003 at age 40.

He now holds the distinction of being the only player to achieve this milestone after turning 41, as confirmed by StatMuse records.

James’s game logs showcase a career filled with high-level performances across every season he has played.

Legacy and Impact

James’s career has been defined by a rare blend of consistency, versatility, and resilience. Over his two-decade tenure in the NBA, he has continuously set new standards for what is possible, including official statistical achievements that have influenced the next generation of athletes.

Multiple outlets, including FOX 8 News, have highlighted that James's latest record is a fitting addition to his already legendary résumé. The accomplishment not only cements his status among the sport’s greats but also challenges assumptions about athletic decline and longevity in basketball.

Looking Ahead

As James continues his career, analysts and fans alike are left to wonder what other milestones he might achieve. With each season, he further extends the boundaries of athletic achievement in the NBA. His recent triple-double at 41 is not just a statistical outlier but a reflection of ongoing excellence—demonstrating that, for LeBron James, age remains just a number.