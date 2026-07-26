LeBron James signs with 76ers, ending Lakers run after 23 seasons

LeBron James is heading to Philadelphia on a two-year, $8 million deal, a move that jolted the 76ers and set off a citywide celebration.

LeBron James is signing with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, ending his run with the Los Angeles Lakers and sending the NBA’s all-time leading scorer into a 24th season in Philadelphia. The move immediately turned the 76ers into the center of the league’s attention and gave the City of Brotherly Love a new late-career superstar to pin its hopes on.

James told the Lakers on June 30 that he would be playing elsewhere in the 2026-27 season after seriously considering retirement, then made the Philadelphia decision public on July 24. The signing returns James to the Eastern Conference and pairs him with former Kia MVP center Joel Embiid in the 76ers’ frontcourt, a combination that changes both the on-court ceiling and the pressure on the franchise. NBA.com described the deal as perhaps the biggest bargain in sports history.

The Philadelphia pursuit was not sudden. ESPN said Embiid’s campaign to recruit James to Philadelphia began in 2014, a reminder that the idea of James in a 76ers uniform has lingered through multiple eras of both players’ careers. Now, with James entering a season that would already be unprecedented by longevity alone, the franchise is betting that his presence can still move a market and alter the Eastern Conference balance of power.

The reaction in Philadelphia was immediate. NFL.com said Eagles teammates Saquon Barkley and Lane Johnson welcomed James to the city, with Barkley posting, “Welcome to the city!” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro added a civic stamp to the moment by proclaiming July 24, 2026, “LeBron James Day.” That kind of response shows how quickly one player can change the mood around a franchise, from locker room chatter to citywide spectacle.

The 76ers entered the summer with momentum already building. ESPN noted that Philadelphia had made one surprise star addition earlier in the offseason, and James’ arrival now gives the roster a second seismic jolt before training camp even begins. For a team that has spent years chasing a championship identity around Embiid, the addition of James raises the stakes immediately: anything short of a deep playoff run will now feel like a missed opportunity.