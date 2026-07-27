LeBron James signs with 76ers, secures rare trade protection

LeBron James landed in Philadelphia on a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option and rare no-trade protection, giving him unusual control over the end of his career.

LeBron James signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-year, $8 million contract that included a player option and rare trade protection, giving him an unusually strong say over where he finishes his career. James said, "This is my last decision."

The structure matters as much as the destination. No-trade clauses are rare in the NBA because a player must meet specific eligibility criteria and still negotiate the protection into the contract. That puts James in a small class of stars with veto power, alongside names such as James Harden and Damian Lillard, who also held trade control in the 2025-26 season.

For Philadelphia, the deal created a specific kind of flexibility and constraint at the same time. The $8 million price tag is far below the number attached to James when he opted into a $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season on June 29, 2025, so the 76ers gained a low-cost pathway to add a marquee name without absorbing a massive cap hit. But the trade clause narrows the front office’s options later, because any attempt to move James would require his approval.

Ian D'Andrea from Philadelphia, PA via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

The move capped an aggressive Philadelphia push for James during the 2026 offseason and came as the 76ers continued reshaping the roster around him. NBC Sports Philadelphia said James had chosen Philadelphia in the latest major offseason move, and the signing immediately reset the team’s planning around a player who can control not only where he plays, but where he does not.

That leverage has become part of the modern superstar bargain. Front offices increasingly accept player options, shorter terms and contract protections when they are dealing with elite names, because the alternative is losing the chance to add them at all. In James’ case, Philadelphia accepted a contract built around his timeline, not the other way around, and the no-trade protection ensures the final chapter remains in his hands.