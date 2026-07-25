LeBron James weighs Lakers future as 76ers enter the mix

LeBron James became the first NBA player to reach a 23rd season, then signaled his next stop could be outside Los Angeles as Philadelphia surfaced.

LeBron James exercised his $52.6 million player option to return to the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2025-26 season, and NBA.com said that move made him the first player in NBA history to play a 23rd NBA season. He averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 2024-25, numbers that kept him producing at a high level as his 41st birthday approached in December 2025.

The numbers only sharpened the larger issue around James: how a superstar manages the final stretch of a career that has always been as much about timing and image as about titles. The shadow of The Decision still hangs over every major choice James makes, and each new turn is read as part basketball move, part control over the story of decline.

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That story took another turn when James informed the Lakers he planned to play elsewhere in 2026-27. Philadelphia moved into the conversation after the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown move, putting the 76ers alongside the Cavaliers and Heat as the most obvious possible landing spots tied to James’ history and public aura.

All-Pro Reels via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

By late June, his Lakers chapter had closed without a Hollywood ending. For James, that matters beyond team-building because every late-career move has become a cultural statement about age, power and the modern athlete-brand. The next jersey will not just answer where he plays, but how one of the most scrutinized players in American sports wants his ending framed.