LeBron James will leave Lakers to continue career elsewhere

LeBron James told the Lakers he will play elsewhere next season, ending an eight-year run that brought Los Angeles its 17th title and reset the league’s power map.

LeBron James informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he will play elsewhere in the 2026-27 season, ending an eight-year run in Los Angeles and setting up the next move in a career that still commands rare league-wide attention. Rich Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports, said James told the Lakers the franchise can move on without him.

The decision closes the Lakers chapter that began in the summer of 2018, when James joined the team as a free agent and became the centerpiece of a roster and salary-cap strategy built around his future. He exercised a $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season, but his long-term plans had remained uncertain after he said at the end of the Lakers’ season that he was still deciding whether to keep playing.

At 41, James is expected to keep going into what would be a record 24th NBA season if he returns. His next step now becomes the major question for a league that still measures itself against his decisions, even as the Lakers have shifted toward building around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. Contenders had already called once James’ future became clearer, and possible interest from the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers had been discussed publicly.

James leaves Los Angeles with a title, a statistical landmark and a franchise-altering footprint. He led the Lakers to the 2020 championship, the organization’s 17th NBA title, during the pandemic-disrupted season, and he became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer while wearing a Lakers uniform. Jeanie Buss, the Lakers governor, thanked James in a statement and pointed to the 2020 championship and his place in team history, saying he will always be a cherished part of the Lakers family.

All-Pro Reels via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

His exit also ends one of the clearest examples of modern player leverage in American sports. For years, the Lakers built roster decisions, cap flexibility and public messaging around whether James would stay, while James retained the ability to shape not only his own destination but the timing of the market around him. Even in the final stretch of his career, he remains one of the few athletes whose next move can alter ticket demand, national conversation and television value before he has played a single game elsewhere.