Lee Raymond built Exxon Mobil into an oil giant and helped harden the industry’s resistance to climate action, dying in Dallas at 87 after pneumonia complications.

Lee Raymond, the hard-driving Exxon chief who helped create Exxon Mobil Corporation and then spent years shaping the company into one of the world’s most powerful oil producers, died on June 6 in Dallas, Texas. He was 87. His career ran from the engineering ranks of Exxon to the top of the merged company, and his imprint still shows in the scale of the modern supermajor and in the politics of climate denial.

Raymond was born on Aug. 13, 1938, in Watertown, South Dakota, and joined Exxon in 1963 as a production research engineer. He became Exxon president in 1987 and chairman and chief executive in 1993, posts from which he pressed a relentless campaign to cut costs, boost returns and consolidate the industry. Under his leadership, Exxon moved to acquire Mobil in a $73.7 billion deal announced on Dec. 1, 1998 and completed on Nov. 30, 1999. The merger created Exxon Mobil Corporation, with headquarters in Irving, Texas, and reunited two of the biggest pieces of the old Standard Oil empire.

The transaction was the biggest corporate merger in oil industry history at the time and transformed the competitive map of global energy. Mobil shareholders were set to receive 1.32015 Exxon shares for each Mobil share, leaving Mobil investors with about 30% of the combined company and Exxon shareholders with about 70%. Mobil chief executive Lucio Noto became vice chairman of the new company, while the Federal Trade Commission scrutinized the deal over monopoly concerns. ExxonMobil later said the merger enhanced its ability to compete in a volatile, increasingly competitive global economy.

AI-generated illustration

Raymond’s legacy, though, extends far beyond balance sheets. He became one of the most visible corporate skeptics of climate science, and in a 1996 speech in Detroit he said the scientific evidence was inconclusive and accused activists of politicizing the issue. That posture helped define an era in which Exxon and much of the wider fossil-fuel industry resisted climate action even as the scientific case strengthened and public trust eroded. The result was a two-track legacy: extraordinary shareholder-driven consolidation on one side, and long-term denial on the other.

Exxon said Raymond was a “remarkable leader” who transformed the company and the global energy landscape. He retired in 2005 after four decades at Exxon, leaving behind a company that was bigger, richer and more influential, but also a symbol of the costs of delaying the climate debate.