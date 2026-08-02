Lee Reeves in critical but stable condition after Dublin knockout

Reeves was stretchered from the 3Arena after Cully stopped him in the 10th, and BBC Sport said the 31-year-old was critical but stable in hospital.

Lee Reeves was stretchered from the 3Arena in Dublin after Gary Cully stopped him in the 10th and final round of their vacant BUI Celtic super-lightweight title fight, and BBC Sport later said the 31-year-old was in a critical but stable condition in hospital. ESPN said Reeves was knocked down twice before the stoppage, while The Sun reported that he was treated with oxygen at ringside before being taken away overnight.

The bout was part of the Pierce O’Leary v Mark Chamberlain card and had been billed as one of the fights of the year. Reeves, described in reports as a Limerick fighter and southpaw, entered the ring for a domestic title that sits inside the Boxing Union of Ireland’s professional structure.

The medical response after a boxer collapses is supposed to be immediate and defined. World Boxing’s medical handbook says a medical jury is in charge of all medical aspects at a competition, and that the jury includes a ringside doctor. England Boxing’s ringside guidance also places a doctor at the competition for treatment and administration, reflecting the standard expectation that ringside care starts before a fighter leaves the ring and continues until hospital transfer if needed.

Emergency readiness is not meant to rest only with the referee or the doctor. In British and Irish sanctioning guidance, the promoter is required to provide two paramedics and an ambulance before an event can begin, making pre-arranged transport part of the safety plan rather than a reaction after a knockout. The Boxing Union of Ireland’s own licensing page also says professional applicants are given a medical examination form and directed on MRI, MRA scans and blood tests, underlining how much of boxing’s medical oversight is supposed to happen before fight night.

Frank Warren said Reeves remained in hospital and that “thoughts and prayers” were with Reeves and his family. Queensberry Promotions also issued a statement on Reeves’s health, as questions now turn to whether the ringside cover, emergency procedures and promoter responsibilities on the Dublin card matched the protections boxing says should already be in place.