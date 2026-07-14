Leeds United agree £34.1m deal for Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic

Leeds have agreed £34.1m for Tarik Muharemovic, a fee that would make the 23-year-old their second-biggest signing ever and fill the void left by Pascal Struijk.

Leeds United have agreed a £34.1m fee with Sassuolo for Tarik Muharemovic, a move that underlines how quickly the market has inflated for elite young defenders. The 23-year-old Bosnia-Herzegovina international has not yet agreed personal terms or completed a medical, but the deal would leave Leeds poised to secure one of the summer’s most expensive centre-back signings in English football.

Italian reports have placed the fee at €40m, with Juventus set to take 50% through a sell-on clause, a structure that helps explain why the number has climbed so high. If the transfer goes through, Muharemovic would become Leeds’ second signing of the summer after Harry Wilson arrived on a free transfer from Fulham, and he would step straight into the vacancy created when Pascal Struijk joined Brighton for £20m in June.

The contrast is stark. Leeds would be paying £34.1m for a defender they can deploy in a back four or a back three, after losing Struijk for £20m only weeks ago. That gap reflects more than squad rebuilding. It shows how clubs are being pushed to spend aggressively for players who are already proven in top-flight systems, especially when other Premier League sides are also in the market.

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Muharemovic’s profile explains the price as much as the competition around him. He is a left-footed centre-back, 6ft 4in tall, and made 33 appearances in all competitions for Sassuolo last season, scoring twice. He has also collected 17 senior caps for Bosnia-Herzegovina, giving Leeds a defender with both first-team mileage and international experience at an age when resale value still matters.

Reports suggest the contract could run until 2031, which would fit Leeds’ attempt to secure a long-term replacement rather than a short-term fix. The fee would also make Muharemovic Leeds’ second-most expensive signing in club history, behind only Georginio Rutter, a reminder of how rarely the club has committed at this level. For Daniel Farke, it would be a significant show of intent before the season begins, and a costly one.