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Leeds United agree £34.1m deal for Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic

Leeds have agreed £34.1m for Tarik Muharemovic, a fee that would make the 23-year-old their second-biggest signing ever and fill the void left by Pascal Struijk.

Marcus Chen

Marcus Chen

2 min read
Leeds United agree £34.1m deal for Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic
Leeds United agree £34.1m deal for Sassuolo defender Tarik Muharemovic

Leeds United have agreed a £34.1m fee with Sassuolo for Tarik Muharemovic, a move that underlines how quickly the market has inflated for elite young defenders. The 23-year-old Bosnia-Herzegovina international has not yet agreed personal terms or completed a medical, but the deal would leave Leeds poised to secure one of the summer’s most expensive centre-back signings in English football.

Italian reports have placed the fee at €40m, with Juventus set to take 50% through a sell-on clause, a structure that helps explain why the number has climbed so high. If the transfer goes through, Muharemovic would become Leeds’ second signing of the summer after Harry Wilson arrived on a free transfer from Fulham, and he would step straight into the vacancy created when Pascal Struijk joined Brighton for £20m in June.

The contrast is stark. Leeds would be paying £34.1m for a defender they can deploy in a back four or a back three, after losing Struijk for £20m only weeks ago. That gap reflects more than squad rebuilding. It shows how clubs are being pushed to spend aggressively for players who are already proven in top-flight systems, especially when other Premier League sides are also in the market.

AI-generated illustration
AI-generated illustration

Muharemovic’s profile explains the price as much as the competition around him. He is a left-footed centre-back, 6ft 4in tall, and made 33 appearances in all competitions for Sassuolo last season, scoring twice. He has also collected 17 senior caps for Bosnia-Herzegovina, giving Leeds a defender with both first-team mileage and international experience at an age when resale value still matters.

Reports suggest the contract could run until 2031, which would fit Leeds’ attempt to secure a long-term replacement rather than a short-term fix. The fee would also make Muharemovic Leeds’ second-most expensive signing in club history, behind only Georginio Rutter, a reminder of how rarely the club has committed at this level. For Daniel Farke, it would be a significant show of intent before the season begins, and a costly one.

Sources

  1. [1]bbc.co.uk
  2. [2]sg.news.yahoo.com
  3. [3]football-italia.net
  4. [4]nytimes.com
  5. [5]transfermarkt.com
  6. [6]teamtalk.com
  7. [7]theleedspress.com

Tags

#Sports#Leeds United#Sassuolo#Tarik Muharemovic
Marcus Chen

Marcus Chen

Business and technology reporter tracking the companies, trends, and innovations reshaping the economy. Turns complex market data and startup stories into compelling reads for any audience.