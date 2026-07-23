Leeds United in talks with Manchester City for James Trafford

Leeds United were in talks with Manchester City over James Trafford, who was leaning toward Elland Road as valuations for the 23-year-old ranged from £30m to £65m.

Leeds United were in talks with Manchester City over goalkeeper James Trafford, with the 23-year-old leaning toward a move to Elland Road as the clubs weighed one of the summer’s most closely watched keeper deals.

The move mattered because Trafford sat at the intersection of two big Premier League pressures: Leeds needed a goalkeeper, and Manchester City had an asset with rising market value. Leeds had made a keeper signing a priority during pre-season, and Trafford’s profile fit the kind of modern, tradeable transfer that elite clubs increasingly use to manage their squads and balance their books.

Trafford’s route added to the appeal. Burnley club records say he was born in Cockermouth and came through the academy ranks before making 52 appearances in all competitions for Burnley. In the Championship season that defined his breakthrough, he kept 29 clean sheets and conceded only 15 goals, numbers that helped establish him as one of the most valuable young goalkeepers in the market.

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Manchester City’s interest also showed how quickly the pipeline can turn. City had approached Burnley about re-signing Trafford, a reminder that clubs now treat top keepers not only as first-team solutions but as long-term assets who can be developed, sold, and sometimes bought back if the valuation and timing work. Trafford’s age, senior experience and England-level potential placed him squarely in that category.

The price discussion reflected the scale of the deal. Leeds-linked coverage had placed Trafford around £30 million in one valuation, while other estimates pushed the figure to £40 million, £50 million and even £65 million. That spread underlined how a 23-year-old goalkeeper with proven Championship success and Premier League pedigree could shift from prospect to premium asset in a matter of weeks.

Source: nyt.com

For Leeds, the attraction was plain: Trafford would bring immediate goalkeeping quality and, if developed further, the kind of resale value that can shape a club’s wider recruitment strategy. For Manchester City and Burnley, the negotiations again highlighted how keeper movement now sits inside a wider talent economy, where youth development, first-team minutes and transfer fees are all part of the same business.