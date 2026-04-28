Attorneys for Justin Baldoni allege Blake Lively's companies faltered due to her public image, as legal proceedings heat up ahead of the 'It Ends With Us' trial.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni are at the center of a legal dispute that has drawn attention to the challenges and scrutiny faced by celebrity entrepreneurs. As the two prepare for an upcoming trial connected to the film adaptation of 'It Ends With Us,' filings from Baldoni’s legal team have made headlines for attributing the struggles of Lively’s business ventures to her perceived public persona.

Lawyers’ Claims Stir Controversy

TMZ reported that attorneys representing Justin Baldoni have argued in court documents that Blake Lively's businesses failed due to her being 'unlikable,' a characterization they claim impacted consumer support and business performance. This argument has intensified the spotlight on Lively's entrepreneurial efforts and the broader dynamics of celebrity-led brands.

The Business Landscape for Celebrities

Lively, known for her acting career, has launched multiple business ventures in recent years. However, the celebrity business sector is notoriously volatile, with public perception playing a significant role in success or failure. Statista data shows that while celebrity endorsements can boost initial sales and visibility, long-term sustainability often depends on factors like product quality, business management, and, crucially, the celebrity’s ongoing public image.

According to a Forbes analysis, some common reasons for the failure of celebrity businesses include lack of authentic engagement, poor market fit, and negative media coverage—factors that can be exacerbated by public controversies or unfavorable perceptions.

Business Records and Performance

Records from the California Secretary of State confirm several businesses associated with Blake Lively have been launched in the past decade, with some now listed as inactive or dissolved. While the specifics of each company’s performance are not public, these official filings provide a timeline of her entrepreneurial activities and their current status.

Celebrity business survival rates mirror those of the broader market, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics noting that roughly 50% of new businesses in the U.S. close within five years.

mirror those of the broader market, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics noting that roughly 50% of new businesses in the U.S. close within five years. Celebrity involvement can accelerate both growth and scrutiny, making public perception a unique risk factor compared to non-celebrity startups.

Upcoming Trial and Industry Implications

The legal dispute between Lively and Baldoni stems from their collaboration on the highly anticipated 'It Ends With Us' film. As reported by Yahoo, the case has moved toward trial, with both sides preparing to present arguments regarding alleged contractual and business disagreements.

While Baldoni’s legal team has chosen to focus on Lively’s public image as a factor in her business setbacks, industry experts caution against attributing business outcomes solely to personality. Multiple analyses highlight the complexity of the market and the multitude of factors—economic conditions, management decisions, and shifting consumer trends—that contribute to a venture’s success or failure.

Looking Ahead

As the trial approaches, the case is expected to offer a rare glimpse into the intersection of celebrity reputation and business viability. Legal filings and forthcoming testimony may provide clarity on the specific causes behind Lively’s business challenges, while also sparking broader discussion about the realities facing celebrities who transition into entrepreneurship.

Readers interested in the official status of Lively’s businesses can search the California Secretary of State business database, while the Bureau of Labor Statistics offers additional context on business survival rates. For a deeper look at the dynamics of celebrity business ventures, Forbes provides expert analysis on the subject.

The outcome of the trial may influence perceptions not only of Lively and Baldoni, but of how celebrity entrepreneurs are judged in the court of public opinion—and in the marketplace.