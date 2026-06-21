Legal groups warn Trump administration is threatening the rule of law

Major legal groups said Trump’s pressure campaign was choking DOJ independence, with 1,300 ex-officials and 1,000 law professors warning of a constitutional crisis.

The Trump administration’s clash with the legal profession has become a stress test for the country’s justice system, with ordinary Americans left to wonder whether prosecutions, civil rights enforcement and equal treatment under the law are being bent by politics. More than 1,300 former Department of Justice officials, spanning Republican and Democratic administrations, condemned what they called a campaign of intimidation and retaliation against law firms and attorneys. More than 1,000 law professors and law teachers went further, warning in a bipartisan letter that, “We believe we are in a constitutional crisis.”

Those warnings landed alongside a broader institutional alarm. The American Bar Association’s 2026 midyear meeting agenda placed protection of the rule of law, voting rights and free expression at the center of the profession’s agenda, a signal that the fight has moved beyond partisan conflict and into the machinery of constitutional governance. The ABA has also been involved in litigation over executive orders aimed at four major firms, Perkins Coie, Jenner & Block, WilmerHale and Susman Godfrey, as legal groups and state officials challenged what they described as retaliatory targeting.

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The administration’s critics say the pattern is not just about one president’s grievances, but about whether the executive branch can punish legal opponents without eroding the independence that keeps prosecutors, judges and lawyers from becoming extensions of political power. In April 2026, a coalition of 21 attorneys general filed an amicus brief supporting the law firms fighting the orders, adding state-level opposition to the growing institutional pushback. Attorney General Jennifer Davenport co-led that effort, underscoring how deeply the dispute had spread into state capitals and courtrooms.

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The scope of the fight has also been measured in litigation. The American Civil Liberties Union said its docket under the second Trump administration had grown to 239 legal actions and 139 lawsuits, with 64 percent of its cases succeeding in delaying, diluting or defeating administration policies. That volume reflects more than organizational resistance; it shows how much of the administration’s agenda has been funneled into courts as Americans, advocacy groups and states try to slow or stop it.

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Historical comparisons have sharpened the argument. Watergate remains the classic warning about presidential abuse colliding with legal accountability, while the post-9/11 era showed how quickly emergency claims can expand executive power and narrow civil liberties. Legal institutions now say the present moment is testing whether those lessons still hold. If the White House can intimidate law firms, chill attorneys and strain the Justice Department’s independence, the result will not stay inside Washington. It will shape who gets prosecuted, who gets protected and whether the public still believes the law applies the same way to everyone.