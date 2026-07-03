Lena Dunham, Gigi Hadid spotted as Taylor Swift wedding buzz builds

Lena Dunham and Gigi Hadid were seen in formalwear near Madison Square Garden as New York braced for a closely guarded Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding weekend.

Lena Dunham and Gigi Hadid were spotted in formal attire near Madison Square Garden as New York City moved into high-alert mode around the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding buzz. The scene pulled in music-world regulars, security planning and a flood of attention before Swift or Kelce publicly confirmed the venue or date.

The buildup centered on a string of permit filings and street-closure plans tied to a special event at MSG. NBC New York said a source with knowledge of the matter put attendance at 1,100 people for Friday, July 3, even though the city permit requested a crowd size between 500 and 999, along with tenting and street closures around the arena.

The Associated Press said the wedding was slated to begin at 5 p.m. Friday and could run until 4 a.m. Saturday. AP also said 100 guests were set to begin arriving at 6:30 p.m., underscoring the scale of a gathering that would spill well beyond a standard celebrity appearance and into a full overnight operation around Manhattan.

The guest list being discussed publicly reached deep into Swift’s inner circle. Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Sabrina Carpenter, Bradley Cooper, the Haim sisters, Suki Waterhouse, Jack Antonoff and Lena Dunham were among the names floated around the event, while reports also pointed to possible performances by Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw. Multiple performances were expected, adding another layer of production to a weekend already drawing intense scrutiny from the city and from fans.

Forbes said Swift and Kelce were hosting a Thursday rehearsal dinner for about 100 people in the garden’s Infosys Theater, followed by a larger black-tie event in the arena on Friday for between 500 and 999 attendees. That arrangement matched the broader footprint of the permits, which called for crowd control, tents and closures near West 31st Street.

The couple publicly announced their engagement on August 26, 2025, and the wedding speculation has since taken on the scale of a New York media event, with fashion sightings, arena logistics and guest-list speculation all colliding at once. Even as Lena Dunham and Gigi Hadid were seen near the Garden, the most consequential fact remained unchanged: neither Swift nor Kelce had confirmed the venue or the date.