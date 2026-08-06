Lettuce-linked cyclospora outbreak widens to 15 states

Iceberg lettuce linked to a Cyclospora outbreak reached 15 states, as investigators traced cases across a sprawling supply chain from the Midwest to New Hampshire and North Carolina.

The Cyclospora outbreak tied to iceberg lettuce had spread to 15 states, adding Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Nebraska, New Hampshire and North Carolina to cases already reported in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The widening footprint showed how quickly a contaminated produce item could move through a national distribution system before investigators pinned down the source.

CDC had first described the event as a nine-state outbreak, then expanded its alert as more illnesses surfaced. A July 15 laboratory advisory warned labs about the multistate Cyclospora cluster, part of the federal push to speed testing and connect patient samples with the food history investigators were building from interviews, purchase records and shipment data.

The traceback work centered on iceberg lettuce from central Mexico, where the FDA focused its outbreak pages and recall-related notices. In produce outbreaks like this, public-health teams have to follow the path from field to packing house to distributor to store shelves and restaurant kitchens, while also determining whether the product is still in circulation. That delay is why recalls and public warnings often arrive after people have already been exposed: illnesses can appear before the supply chain is fully mapped.

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Cyclospora infection can cause diarrhea, frequent bowel movements, appetite loss, weight loss, stomach cramps or pain and fatigue. CDC materials also note that the parasite does not spread directly from person to person because it must mature outside the body, which makes contaminated food and water the central concern. For households and food workers, that means the risk is tied to what was eaten, not to casual contact with someone who is sick.

Federal investigators have dealt with similar produce-linked Cyclospora events before, including a June 2020 outbreak tied to bagged salads. In July 2026, the response also included a recall notice for Taylor Fresh Foods iceberg lettuce from central Mexico and a later CDC update linking shredded iceberg lettuce served at Taco Bell locations to infections in five states. Each new traceback detail narrowed the field, but it also showed how many places a single ingredient can touch before a contamination problem is recognized.