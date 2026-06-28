Lib Dems face inquiry call over candidate deselection discrimination

The Liberal Democrat Christian Forum has demanded an independent inquiry after the party admitted unlawful religious discrimination against David Campanale. Damages and costs could top £250,000.

The Liberal Democrat Christian Forum has called for an independent inquiry after the party admitted it unlawfully discriminated against former BBC journalist David Campanale because of his Christian beliefs. Campanale, who was selected as the Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Sutton and Cheam in January 2022, was later deselected before the 2024 general election.

The case is now at the damages stage in civil court in London, with compensation and legal costs above £250,000. Campanale’s claim was brought under the Equality Act 2010 and named the Sutton Liberal Democrats, the London Liberal Democrats and the federal Liberal Democrats as defendants.

Campanale’s deselection ended his path to standing in Sutton and Cheam, a south-west London seat the party had hoped to hold. Luke Taylor replaced him and won the constituency at the 2024 general election, keeping the seat in Liberal Democrat hands.

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The Christian Forum called for an outside investigation into how the decision was handled, saying the episode exposed failings at multiple levels within the party. Former Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron urged the party to act to prevent further discrimination against Christians over their beliefs, saying the party had failed Campanale and that he had been mocked and abused for his faith.

The Liberal Democrats say they are home to people of all faiths and none, but have declined to comment on the ongoing case.