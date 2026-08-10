Liberal Democrats warn NHS reforms could trigger another hospital scandal

Healthwatch England is set to be scrapped under the Health Bill, with local authorities taking on inpatient engagement and fears of weaker scrutiny after past scandals.

The Liberal Democrats have warned that the Health Bill would create a “bonfire of patient safety” by scrapping Healthwatch England, the national body that represents patients at local health and social care providers. BBC News said the party urged Andy Burnham to stop the move, arguing that NHS modernisation should not come at the cost of independent scrutiny.

The Health Bill 2026-27, also called the NHS Modernisation Bill, was introduced in the House of Commons on 14 May 2026 and reached second reading on 1 June. Under the bill, Healthwatch England is set to be abolished, and Commons debate material said local authorities would do their own inpatient engagement instead. That would remove a national patient-voice body from the system and replace it with a more local, less independent channel for hearing complaints and concerns.

The change matters because Healthwatch England is not just another layer of administration. It is an independent body built to represent patients’ views at local health and social care providers, giving people outside the NHS a way to surface problems with access, treatment and safety. If that function is handed to local authorities, the criticism from the Liberal Democrats is that scrutiny becomes closer to the institutions being monitored and further from the patients who need protection.

The debate also pulls in the Health Service Safety Investigations Body, the statutory investigator created after the post-Mid Staffordshire reforms to investigate serious incidents and support learning. Its legal powers were designed around “safe space” investigations and a systemic approach to learning when care goes wrong. That makes the body part of the same patient-safety architecture now under pressure, even if the bill’s clearest change is the planned abolition of Healthwatch England.

The warning is rooted in Britain’s recent hospital failures. The government’s own patient-safety material says major investigations, including the public inquiry into Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust and the Morecambe Bay Investigation, showed the need for a systemic approach to investigating and learning from harm. For the Liberal Democrats, that history cuts against any reform that weakens independent patient voice or trims the mechanisms that force the NHS to hear criticism before it becomes scandal.