Liberia seizes record $370 million cocaine haul near Monrovia

Liberian police seized cocaine worth $370 million near Monrovia, calling it the country’s biggest drugs bust. The raid targeted a suspected storage site after a long-running probe.

Liberian police seized cocaine worth $370 million in a raid on a suspected illegal storage facility near Monrovia, an operation they described as the biggest drugs bust in the country’s history. The haul was uncovered after a long-running investigation into drug-trafficking networks.

The discovery puts Liberia at the center of a broader West African trafficking map, where cocaine shipments have increasingly moved through coastal and inland nodes that can be used for storage, repackaging and onward transit. A facility near the capital is especially significant because it suggests the network had enough reach to hold a shipment of this scale close to the country’s main political and commercial center.

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Police have released videos and photos from the operation, underscoring the size of the seizure and the public stakes of the case. The images, along with the $370 million valuation, indicate a cache large enough to point to an organized network rather than an isolated stash.

The bust also raises sharp questions about border enforcement and corruption risks in Liberia, where trafficking groups depend on weak controls, inside access and hidden storage points to move narcotics across front lines and through port corridors. A seizure of this size near Monrovia suggests that enforcement agencies are confronting a sophisticated operation that had already established a foothold inside the country.

Source: bbci.co.uk

Liberian Vice-President Jeremiah Koung praised the security forces for the operation, reflecting the political weight of a case that has become a test of the state’s ability to confront organized crime. For officials, the challenge now is whether the raid can be turned into arrests, financial tracing and dismantling of the network behind the cocaine haul, rather than a one-off display of seized drugs.