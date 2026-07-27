Lifeguard overpowered by waves during Santa Cruz beach rescue

A lifeguard was shoved by heavy surf while bringing a struggling boy to shore at Seabright Beach, where cameras captured the danger in seconds.

A lifeguard was overtaken by powerful waves while trying to pull a struggling swimmer to shore at Seabright Beach in Santa Cruz County, a rescue captured on video as the surf built along the California coast. The footage showed how quickly a routine beach call can turn dangerous when a rescuer is forced into the same breaking water as the person in distress.

ABC7 News reported on July 26, 2026, that the lifeguard was working to bring the swimmer in through intense surf when the waves overwhelmed the responder. One social media snippet described the person rescued as a boy around 10 years old, and said he appeared to be okay on shore and in stable condition after reaching land. Another post said the rescue happened on July 25, 2026, at Seabright Beach and described the boy as being brought in by Santa Cruz lifeguards.

CBS San Francisco identified the scene as Seabright State Beach and said the rescue underscored the risks posed by powerful surf and rip currents along the California shoreline that week. Santa Cruz resident Scott Vander Dussen, who was photographing at the beach on Saturday afternoon, said he saw "just a head going back out" before the rescue unfolded.

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The incident was a reminder that rip currents can move faster than swimmers can react, especially near steep surf zones and shifting sandbars like those along the Santa Cruz coast. Even strong swimmers can be pulled offshore, and lifeguards can face the same conditions once they enter the break to reach a victim. A social post tied to the rescue said authorities confirmed everyone was safe and praised the swift response.

Seabright Beach has also been the focus of public praise before. A Santa Cruz Sentinel guest commentary published Aug. 28, 2025, highlighted a separate heroic rescue by Seabright Beach lifeguards, adding to the beach’s reputation as a place where rescue teams are often called to work in difficult conditions.