Lifeguard rescues swimmer after shark attack at Sydney’s Coogee Beach

A 24-year-old lifeguard pulled a critically injured swimmer from the surf after an 11-foot shark struck her 100 feet offshore at Coogee Beach.

A 24-year-old lifeguard on a paddleboard pulled a badly injured swimmer toward shore after a shark struck her at Coogee Beach, turning a crowded morning swim into a race for survival. Charlie Verco said he saw the shark emerge and was the first rescuer on the scene as bystanders on the beach looked on.

The woman, 35, had been swimming with two friends about 100 feet, or 30 meters, offshore and inside the flagged area when the attack happened at about 11:15 a.m. She suffered serious injuries to her leg and arm, including a 12-inch-wide bite to her thigh with exposed bone and a similar wound to her arm, and was in critical condition after being airlifted to St Vincent’s Hospital.

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Verco said the shark was about 3.5 meters, or 11 feet, long. He managed to grab the woman by the arm and bring her toward shore after she was too weak to climb onto the board, and other bystanders helped get her back to land. An off-duty doctor and others then applied tourniquets before she was flown out by helicopter from a rugby field near the beach. Witnesses described a large cloud of blood in the water, and beachgoers applauded Verco after the rescue.

The predator was not definitively identified, although a great white shark up to 3.5 meters long was reported nearby. In response, Randwick City Council closed all eastern suburbs beaches, including Coogee, Clovelly and Maroubra, for 24 hours. Waverley Council also shut Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama beaches as a precaution, underscoring how quickly a single attack can change access to Sydney’s coastline.

Bozotexino via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 3.0)

The incident adds to a troubling pattern of shark deaths in Australia this year. The Associated Press reported that three spearfishing divers had already been killed by sharks off the Australian coast since May 16, bringing the country’s 2026 shark-fatality toll to four. The Australian Shark Incident Database, maintained by Taronga Conservation Society Australia, Flinders University and the New South Wales state government, recorded 25 shark incidents in 2025, including five fatal cases, and says Australia has averaged between two and three fatal shark attacks a year since 2000.