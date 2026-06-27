Light aircraft crashes into Beijing skyscraper, killing pilot and injuring 13

A light sport plane struck Beijing’s tallest tower, killing its pilot and injuring 13 people on the ground in a city where small-aircraft accidents are rare.

A single-engine, two-seat light sport aircraft slammed into CITIC Tower in Beijing’s Chaoyang district at 5:55 p.m. on June 26, killing the pilot and injuring 13 people on the ground. The aircraft had only one person aboard, and city officials said those hurt were receiving medical treatment as investigators examined how the plane ended up in one of the capital’s most tightly controlled air corridors.

The crash hit Beijing’s tallest building, a 109-story, 528-meter tower also known as China Zun, in the Central Business District about 6 kilometers from the Forbidden City and close to Zhongnanhai, where China’s top political leadership is based. Police closed roads around the tower and stopped passersby from filming the scene, while witnesses described a loud impact in an area packed with offices, traffic and pedestrians. Damage appeared limited to a hole in the building and the loss of two large glass panels, but the location made even a relatively small aircraft a major public safety event.

AI-generated illustration

The case stands out because light aircraft operations remain uncommon in China and aviation space over Beijing is heavily restricted. That rarity has sharpened attention on whether the flight reflected a mechanical failure, a navigation mistake or another breakdown in oversight. It also raises immediate questions for the Civil Aviation Administration of China and local authorities about how small aircraft are trained, tracked and allowed to operate over dense urban districts, where a mistake can quickly become a mass-casualty emergency.

Beijing has seen few civilian aircraft accidents of this kind in recent years. The last crash before this one was a tourist helicopter accident on July 6, 2022, when two pilots were killed. Earlier incidents cited in aviation records include a July 30, 2018 helicopter crash in Chaoyang district that injured four people on board, and a June 6, 2015 training helicopter crash at Miyun Reservoir that killed two people.

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The crash adds pressure on officials to explain how a light sport aircraft reached the skyline above one of Beijing’s busiest business districts and whether tighter scrutiny is needed for pilot training, airspace access and event safety in a city where civilian aviation mishaps are still unusual but potentially devastating.