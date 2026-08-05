Lightspeed hires creator-investor Claire Zau to lead new media strategy

Lightspeed put Claire Zau, a 253,000-follower creator-investor, in charge of new media as venture firms race to reach founders through podcasts and video.

Lightspeed Venture Partners has hired Claire Zau as a partner focused on New Media in New York, putting a creator-investor with a large social following inside its early-stage investing team. Lightspeed’s team page says Zau is a pre-seed and seed investor who helps shape the firm’s new media strategy and co-hosts Lightwork, a weekly AI podcast with chief marketing officer Josh Machiz.

Zau’s public profile on Instagram, @zauey.talks, shows about 253,000 followers and says she does early stage investing at Lightspeed. Other public listings put her reach at more than 350,000 followers and 10 million monthly impressions, underscoring why venture firms are treating audience trust as a sourcing asset, not just a marketing metric.

Her background fits the role Lightspeed is building. Fortune and Term Sheet described Zau as the youngest investor to make partner at GSV Ventures after six years in venture capital, and said she led the firm’s AI focus while investing in Magic School, Paloma, Pace AI and Doowii. Before joining Lightspeed, those materials said she had 337,000 followers and 1.6 million likes, and that the new position was framed as a role never seen in venture before: New Media and Investor.

Zau has also used public-facing media to explain her investment lens. In a May 7, 2025 appearance with ASU Enterprise Technology, she said, “Every company is an AI-education company.” That kind of visible commentary has become part of how some firms assess and promote investors, especially in AI, where founders often discover backers through clips, podcasts and short-form posts before they ever meet a partner in person.

Lightspeed’s move lands in the middle of a broader VC-media consolidation. In April 2025, a16z acqui-hired podcaster Erik Torenberg, who joined as a general partner, and a16z introduced him on its own site on April 21, 2025. OpenAI also acquired TBPN in 2025, the show hosted by John Coogan and Jordi Hays, after CEO Sam Altman had appeared on it less than two months earlier.

The pattern points to a shift in how firms source deals and build influence. Lightspeed says it believes in a partnership model that combines complementary skill sets and deep domain expertise, and Zau has said investing and storytelling are “two halves of the same job.” By making that logic official, Lightspeed is betting that the next generation of founders will be reached as much through trusted media voices as through the old Silicon Valley network.