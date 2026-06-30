Lily Allen defends West End Girl tour after runtime criticism

Lily Allen said fans were always buying a one-album theatre show, after a viral complaint over an £86 seat, a 9:10pm start and a 10pm finish.

Lily Allen defended her West End Girl run after backlash over the show’s length and ticket prices, saying the concert had always been billed as “Lily Allen performs West End Girl” and was “just over an hour” because she was performing the album in full. The dispute has turned her theatre tour into a test of what audiences think they are paying for when a live show is built around a single record.

The criticism gathered force from a viral X post about her London O2 Arena date, which complained there was “No support act,” said Allen arrived on stage at 9:10pm and finished by 10pm, and noted a ticket price of £86 in the gods. The post was viewed 3.8 million times, while Allen said she had been only a few minutes late because her tights were laddered and she had to change them. She has also said she does not talk to the audience because “the fourth wall helps with the storytelling.”

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Allen opened the UK theatre leg at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall on Monday night, in what was her first proper live gig in seven years. The stage setup featured Dallas Minor Trio, a three-piece cello ensemble, opening with instrumental versions of Allen’s older hits before she moved into West End Girl in album order. The format is tightly controlled, with the set running as a full-album performance rather than a mixed greatest-hits show.

West End Girl was released in October 2025 and reached number two on the UK albums chart. Reviews have described it as a deeply personal comeback record, with much of the attention focused on songs about the breakdown of Allen’s marriage. That critical response helped drive demand: the theatre run sold out rapidly, prompting the announcement of a larger arena tour for June 2026, which Allen has described as her biggest headline tour to date.

The reaction around the West End Girl dates has exposed a sharper expectation in live music, where social media can turn a short, curated set into a public argument about value. Allen’s answer has been consistent: the show was advertised as an album performance, and the runtime was part of the concept, not a broken promise.