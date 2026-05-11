Lima Travel Mart 2026 Expands Global Tourism Collaboration

Lima’s Sheraton Historic Center Travel Mart 2026 partners with PROMPERÚ to expand international tourism and market access, spotlighting Peru’s cultural appeal.

Lima’s Sheraton Historic Center Travel Mart 2026 is set to become a pivotal event in Peru’s tourism calendar, as organizers announce an expanded international reach thanks to a strategic collaboration with PROMPERÚ, the country’s official tourism promotion agency. The event is expected to attract industry leaders, travel buyers, and cultural stakeholders from around the world, aiming to strengthen Peru’s position as a premier destination for both leisure and business travel.

Strengthening International Partnerships

According to reporting from Travel And Tour World, the 2026 Travel Mart will leverage its partnership with PROMPERÚ to enhance market access for Peruvian tourism operators and highlight the country’s diverse offerings. PROMPERÚ’s involvement is considered crucial for connecting local businesses to global networks, facilitating new trade relationships, and increasing inbound travel to Lima and wider Peru.

The event will host international buyers, media, and travel experts.

Showcase opportunities for cultural tourism, culinary exploration, and historical travel.

Facilitate business-to-business meetings between Peruvian tourism providers and global agencies.

This collaboration is part of a wider initiative to revitalize Peru’s tourism sector in the wake of shifting global travel patterns and increased demand for authentic cultural experiences.

Spotlight on Lima’s Historic Center

The Sheraton Historic Center venue underscores Lima’s appeal as a World Heritage destination. The city’s Historic Centre of Lima is renowned for its colonial architecture, vibrant plazas, and museums, offering visitors a window into Peru’s rich history. The Travel Mart aims to capitalize on these assets, promoting Lima as a hub for heritage tourism and cultural events.

Attendees will have access to curated tours of the Historic Centre.

Exhibitors will present packages focused on local museums, galleries, and culinary hotspots.

With the support of PROMPERÚ, the event will highlight the city’s festivals and cultural calendar, inviting international visitors to explore Lima’s annual celebrations listed on the Peru Travel Events Calendar.

Expanding Market Access

One of the central goals of the Travel Mart is to broaden market access for Peruvian tourism stakeholders, providing platforms for networking, deal-making, and promotion. PROMPERÚ’s partnership will support outreach to new geographic markets, including North America, Europe, and Asia, helping local businesses tap into growing demand for experiential travel.

Official tourism statistics from PROMPERÚ and MINCETUR show that visitor numbers to Peru have been steadily increasing in recent years, with Lima consistently ranking as a top destination for international arrivals. The Travel Mart is expected to accelerate this trend by facilitating new business partnerships and spotlighting Peru’s unique travel experiences.

Peru welcomed over 4.4 million international tourists in 2023, according to PROMPERÚ’s tourism statistics.

in 2023, according to PROMPERÚ’s tourism statistics. Lima’s hotel occupancy rates remain among the highest in the country, per official data from MINCETUR.

By connecting Peruvian tourism providers with global markets, the event aims to diversify visitor demographics and increase tourism revenue.

Looking Ahead: Peru’s Tourism Strategy

The Sheraton Historic Center Travel Mart 2026 reflects Peru’s broader strategy to advance its tourism sector through international collaboration, digital outreach, and cultural promotion. As Lima positions itself as a gateway to Peru’s natural and historic wonders, events like the Travel Mart are central to sustaining growth and driving innovation in market access.

Industry observers note that the event’s focus on collaboration and market expansion aligns with global trends in travel, where authenticity and local engagement are increasingly valued by tourists. PROMPERÚ’s ongoing efforts to promote Peru’s assets are expected to further enhance the country’s profile as a must-visit destination.

For more on Lima’s attractions, cultural sites, and visitor services, readers can explore the official Lima destination guide.

Conclusion

The upcoming Travel Mart in Lima’s historic center is poised to spark new opportunities for Peru’s tourism industry, connecting local heritage with global travel demand. As partnerships deepen and market access expands, Lima’s role as a cultural crossroads will only grow more prominent for international visitors.