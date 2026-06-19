Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool faces repairs and preservation lawsuit

The reflecting pool was closed for repairs even as preservationists sued over a blue resurfacing they say puts style ahead of stewardship.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool has become a test of what federal stewardship values most: a visible makeover or the unglamorous repairs that keep a landmark working. Even as Donald Trump’s multimillion-dollar redesign drew attention, the National Park Service closed the basin again for cleaning, joint repair and new lining material, and preservationists moved to block the blue resurfacing they say could fundamentally alter the site.

The park service said the pool, adjacent sidewalks and a JFK Hockey Fields staging area were closed from April 10 through June 10, 2026 for the work. The closure comes on top of a long maintenance history that has repeatedly exposed how fragile the 1924 landscape can be.

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In 2019, the pool was drained to repair a broken water line that had disrupted circulation and left the water with algae and a green tint. Two years earlier, the site was drained again after about 80 ducklings were found dead, with parasites and snails implicated. Those episodes underscored the basic engineering problems beneath one of Washington’s most photographed settings.

The basin sits at the heart of the Lincoln Memorial grounds, completed in 1924 after the memorial’s 1922 dedication, and is part of the formal McMillan Plan landscape that helped shape the National Mall. Park service materials describe the pool and its surroundings as one of the nation’s most iconic and filmed spaces, tied to Marian Anderson’s 1939 concert, the 1963 March on Washington and John F. Kennedy’s memorial service.

Photo by Quang Vuong

Planning documents for the rehab acknowledged the deeper structural problems behind the work: differential soil settlement, pervasive water leakage and the absence of circulation and filtration systems. The park service said the project would also explore alternative water sources and sustainable methods to improve water quality, a sign that the basin’s challenges are not cosmetic but systemic.

The fight over the blue coating sharpened in May, when The Cultural Landscape Foundation sued the U.S. Department of the Interior, arguing that the resurfacing violates Section 106 review requirements under the National Historic Preservation Act and that no consulting parties were notified before work began. The foundation says the Reflecting Pool’s dark, reflective basin was an intentional design element, not a detail to be repainted away.

Ryanm001 via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The dispute has turned the Reflecting Pool into a larger referendum on federal preservation priorities. At a nationally significant ceremonial landscape where the past is routinely used to frame the nation’s ideals, the immediate question is whether the government is investing in lasting infrastructure or in changes that are easier to see than to sustain.