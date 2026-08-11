Lindsay Clancy trial hears testimony from second psychiatric nurse practitioner

A psychiatric nurse practitioner told jurors Lindsay Clancy reported intrusive thoughts and pushed to change medications as her murder trial weighed postpartum mental health against criminal intent.

Rebecca Jollotta, a board-certified psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner at South Shore Health, testified in Plymouth Superior Court that Lindsay Clancy reported having intrusive thoughts and repeatedly asked to change medications. Her testimony on the eleventh day of the trial put more of Clancy’s mental-health treatment before jurors.

Jollotta was the second psychiatric nurse practitioner to take the stand in the case. Testimony had resumed with the cross-examination of Julie Paul, who met with Clancy briefly in November 2022, after earlier witnesses had already detailed appointments, prescriptions and safety assessments in the weeks before the killings. Clancy had 14 virtual appointments with Dr. Jennifer Tufts between September 2022 and January 2023, and Tufts testified that she did not have access to Clancy’s complete medical record. Clancy also reached out to Tufts on Jan. 11, 2023, just days before the killings.

The case centers on the deaths of Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, in the family’s home in Duxbury, Massachusetts, on Jan. 24, 2023. Prosecutors contend the children were strangled with exercise bands around their necks and that Clancy acted intentionally, making her criminally responsible for what happened. The defense contends she was suffering from severe postpartum depression and psychosis and could not understand her actions.

AI-generated illustration

Clancy attempted to die by suicide after the killings by jumping from a second-story window, leaving her paralyzed and using a wheelchair in court. Jurors have already heard from two psychiatrists who treated Clancy before the children died, and from family members. Her ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, testified in late July about discovering that she had killed their three children.