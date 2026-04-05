Lindsay Hubbard Unblocks Carl Radke Amid Summer House Tensions

Lindsay Hubbard has unblocked Carl Radke on social media amid ongoing 'Summer House' drama, signaling a possible thaw in their high-profile split.

Lindsay Hubbard has unblocked fellow 'Summer House' star Carl Radke on social media, marking the latest development in the ongoing saga between the reality TV exes. The move comes after a tumultuous period that included a highly publicized breakup and mounting tension on Bravo’s hit reality show.

Social Media Shift After Public Split

TMZ reported that Hubbard’s decision to unblock Radke follows months of frosty silence after the couple’s called-off engagement. The pair, once a cornerstone of ‘Summer House’, broke up before their planned wedding, a split that played out both on-screen and across their social media accounts. Fans noticed Hubbard had previously blocked Radke, effectively cutting off digital contact following the breakup.

The decision to unblock, though seemingly small, has caught the attention of fans invested in the pair’s complicated relationship. Social media moves often carry outsize importance among reality TV personalities, where online interactions frequently mirror or amplify real-life dynamics.

Recent Reunion for Commercial Project

Despite their personal differences, the duo recently reunited professionally, appearing together in a new Uber Eats ad. The commercial, which also generated buzz among fans and entertainment outlets, marks their first joint project since their split. This collaboration suggests that, at least in a professional capacity, Hubbard and Radke are willing to set aside past grievances for work opportunities.

The Uber Eats campaign is the first time the pair have been seen together publicly since their breakup.

According to reality TV viewership statistics, such off-screen reunions often drive increased interest and ratings for ongoing series like ‘Summer House’.

While neither Hubbard nor Radke has commented publicly on their changing social media status, the Uber Eats ad and the unblock are seen by many as signals that the relationship—once defined by romantic ties—is shifting toward something more cordial, or at least workable for business purposes.

Background: Relationship Timeline and Show Impact

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s relationship has been a central storyline for several seasons of ‘Summer House.’ Their engagement and subsequent breakup were major plot points, drawing both sympathy and scrutiny from viewers and media alike. Their dynamic has also contributed to the show’s consistent placement among the Nielsen top ten reality TV ratings and kept fans eagerly watching the latest episodes.

The show’s current season continues to explore the fallout from their split, further fueling speculation about their future interactions. Social media moves like blocking and unblocking are often interpreted by fans as hints about off-camera developments, with online forums and social channels buzzing each time their relationship status appears to change.

Cast Dynamics and Viewer Reactions

Hubbard is known for her outspoken personality and willingness to address drama head-on, while Radke often takes a more measured approach.

Both remain central figures on ‘Summer House,’ and their interactions—on and off social media—continue to drive fan engagement.

The cast’s social dynamics are frequently dissected in outlets like Reality Titbit, which tracks cast ages, careers, and social reach.

Looking Ahead: What’s Next for Lindsay and Carl?

As the latest season of ‘Summer House’ unfolds, viewers are watching closely to see if the thaw in digital relations between Hubbard and Radke leads to more on-screen civility or even reconciliation. While the social media unblock may not signal a romantic reunion, it does suggest a willingness to move past the most contentious phase of their breakup.

With fan interest high and the show’s producers keen on storylines that capture attention, it’s likely that Hubbard and Radke’s evolving relationship will remain a focal point both on the show and across social platforms. For now, the Uber Eats ad and the subtle social shift mark a new chapter in one of reality TV’s most-watched breakups.