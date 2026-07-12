Lindsey Graham dies of aortic dissection, upending South Carolina Senate race

Lindsey Graham died after a preliminary finding of aortic dissection, and his death instantly scrambled South Carolina’s Senate race, the state’s filing calendar and Senate Republicans’ narrow majority.

Lindsey Graham died after a preliminary medical finding of aortic dissection, a tear in the aorta, the body’s main artery, that can quickly become fatal. His death of the South Carolina Republican immediately set off a political scramble over his Senate seat, his unfinished fifth-term campaign and the balance of power in Washington.

The timeline of Graham’s final hours is now clearer. He died hours after returning from a trip to Ukraine, where he had continued a foreign policy agenda that included pushing sanctions on Russia. Donald Trump said he spoke with Graham on Saturday evening and later described it as possibly Graham’s last call. Graham had been seeking a fifth Senate term, and Trump had already endorsed his reelection earlier in 2026, with plans to appear at a Graham fundraiser and golf tournament.

Photo by Alyssa Rose

His death carries immediate institutional consequences for Capitol Hill. Politico said Senate Republicans were left with a 52-47 majority, tightening pressure on a chamber already facing a compressed summer legislative window and a Sept. 30 funding deadline. Graham chaired the Senate Budget Committee and served on the Appropriations and Judiciary committees, giving him outsized influence on spending, judicial nominations and the party’s legislative strategy.

South Carolina law gives the governor power to appoint a temporary replacement to fill a vacant U.S. Senate seat until the next succeeding general election, a stopgap that now looms over the state’s political class. The filing period to replace Graham opens July 21 and closes July 28, with a special primary set for Aug. 11 and a runoff, if needed, on Aug. 25.

Michael Vadon via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

The open seat is already drawing attention. Ralph Norman has spoken with Trump about a potential endorsement and was expected to make an announcement in Washington, while other Republicans now face the possibility of a hard-fought contest for a seat Graham had expected to defend. For South Carolina and for Senate Republicans, the loss is both personal and procedural: a sudden vacancy, a rushed campaign calendar and a narrower margin in a chamber where every vote counts.