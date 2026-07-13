Lindsey Graham's death highlights deadly warning signs of aortic dissection

Lindsey Graham's death has put aortic dissection's warning signs in sharp focus. The condition can mimic a heart attack and become fatal within hours.

Preliminary findings from the Medical Examiner of the District of Columbia and Graham’s office show that the South Carolina senator died Saturday, July 12, 2026, at age 71 of aortic dissection due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease after a “brief and sudden illness.” Lindsey Graham’s death has pushed aortic dissection into the public eye at the same time it opened a political scramble over his U.S. Senate seat and unfinished campaign. He had recently returned from a trip to Ukraine and was scheduled to appear the next day on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

What an aortic dissection is

An aortic dissection happens when a tear forms in the inner layer of the aorta, the body’s main artery. Blood then surges through the tear and separates the vessel wall, creating a medical emergency that can cut off blood flow to the brain, heart, kidneys, or other organs.

Doctors treat acute type A aortic dissection as a life-threatening cardiovascular emergency because the window for survival can close quickly. A widely cited estimate in the medical literature puts untreated mortality at 1% to 2% per hour during the first 24 hours after symptoms begin.

How the symptoms differ from a heart attack

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The most common warning sign is sudden, severe chest pain, but the pain is not always centered where people expect it. It may start in the chest or upper back, spread to the neck or back, and feel tearing or ripping rather than pressure-like. That overlap is one reason the condition is often mistaken for a heart attack at first.

Aortic dissection can also bring sudden severe stomach pain, shortness of breath, loss of consciousness, or stroke-like symptoms such as trouble speaking or moving. Those neurological signs matter because the tear can disrupt blood flow to the brain, creating symptoms that look more like a stroke than a cardiac event. Diagnosis is difficult precisely because the presentation can resemble several other emergency conditions at once.

Why speed matters

The longer the tear goes untreated, the greater the chance that blood flow fails in vital organs or the aorta ruptures, which is why emergency care may require immediate surgery and aggressive control of blood pressure and heart rate.

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Clinicians push fast recognition rather than wait for symptoms to settle. The pain may come on all at once, and the person may look only briefly ill before deteriorating. In practice, that means sudden chest or back pain paired with fainting, shortness of breath, or neurological symptoms should be treated as a medical emergency, not as something to watch and wait on.

Who faces the highest risk

Hypertension is the most direct and probable cause in many cases, and smoking is another common modifiable risk factor. Adults 65 and older with atherosclerotic heart disease and uncontrolled high blood pressure face significantly increased risk, and the condition is most common in men in their 60s and 70s.

About 13,000 Americans die each year from aortic dissection, the NHLBI estimates. The American Heart Association has found that death rates from aortic dissection have risen over the past decade, especially among women and Black adults, even though older men still face an overall greater risk of dying from the condition.

Michael Vadon via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Why family screening matters

Aortic dissection is not only about blood pressure and smoking. Genetic conditions such as Marfan syndrome raise risk, and aortic dissection is the most serious risk for people with Marfan syndrome. Because inherited vulnerability can run in families, the 2022 aortic disease guideline from the American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association recommends family screening for first-degree relatives of people diagnosed with aortic dissection or certain aortic aneurysms, including genetic testing and imaging.

How doctors respond once it is suspected

Treatment depends on where the tear is and how far it has spread. In the most dangerous cases, especially acute type A dissections, surgeons may need to perform urgent open-chest repair, and some patients also need replacement of the aortic valve. The 2022 ACC/AHA guidance calls for diagnosis, genetic evaluation, family screening, medical therapy, and long-term surveillance because the condition does not end when the immediate crisis passes.