Lindsey Graham’s death tightens GOP grip in a crowded Senate week

Graham’s death removed a key GOP vote and sent Senate leaders into a scramble over nominees, committee posts and South Carolina’s fast-moving special election.

Lindsey Graham’s death on Saturday evening at 71 removed one of Senate Republicans’ most dependable votes just as the chamber entered a compressed four-week stretch after the July 4 recess. His absence immediately complicated a GOP majority that had already been operating with only a slim edge, while Mitch McConnell remained hospitalized after nearly a month and said Sunday that he was still recovering from pneumonia and a fall at home.

Graham was expected to help line up support for Todd Blanche, President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general. Blanche is set to testify in committee and is being pushed for confirmation by the first week of August, a deadline that now lands without one of the Senate’s most reliable Trump allies working the floor.

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The chamber's crowded policy calendar includes the annual defense authorization bill, a new party-line spending package with a $350 billion boost in defense funding amid the Iran war, a Russia sanctions bill, the revival of a lapsed foreign surveillance program and the larger budget process. Graham sat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, chaired the Senate Budget Committee and had been expected to be next in line to take over the Judiciary Committee gavel after Chuck Grassley leaves the post.

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Graham had long functioned as a bridge between the Senate Republican Conference and Trump, a role that gave him outsized influence on both policy and personnel fights.

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In South Carolina, the immediate transition moved on two tracks. Gov. Henry McMaster appointed Darline Graham Nordone, Graham’s sister, on Monday to fill the remainder of the term through Jan. 3, 2027, after Trump publicly recommended her. Nordone becomes South Carolina’s first female U.S. senator.

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The Republican filing period for Graham’s seat opens July 21 and closes July 28, followed by a special GOP primary on Aug. 11 and a runoff on Aug. 25 if needed. Graham had just won renomination in the June 9 Republican primary with about 57% of the vote, defeating Mark Lynch and four others, and was set to face Democratic nominee Annie Andrews in November.