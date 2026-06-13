Linkin Park to become first female-fronted Download headliners in historic debut

Linkin Park will become the first female-fronted Download headliners, a booking that tests whether rock festivals are broadening beyond symbolic firsts.

Linkin Park will make Download Festival history when the band headlines the Apex Stage at Donington Park on Sunday 14 June at 9:25pm. The booking makes the group the first female-fronted act to top the bill at the UK’s premier rock festival, a milestone that lands inside a line-up built around more than 90 artists and over 160 food traders.

The headline slot matters because Download, which began in 2003, has long been associated with male-led giants such as Iron Maiden, Slipknot and Metallica. Putting Emily Armstrong at the front of one of rock’s most recognisable festival brands is a visible break from that pattern, but it also raises a bigger question: whether this is an isolated marker of progress or a sign that festival programming is finally widening in a more lasting way.

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Download announced its 2026 headliners on 3 November 2025, naming Guns N’ Roses, Limp Bizkit and Linkin Park. Limp Bizkit’s place on the bill carries its own symmetry, after the band was originally announced for Download’s debut in 2003 but did not end up playing that year. In 2026, they will finally take a headline slot alongside Guns N’ Roses on the Friday and Linkin Park on the Sunday.

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For Linkin Park, the Download booking also marks a return to familiar ground. The band last played the festival in 2017, before Chester Bennington’s death that year reshaped its future. Emily Armstrong joined in 2024 as the group’s lead singer and co-vocalist, and Linkin Park released From Zero on 15 November 2024 as the first new album of this era. The festival appearance therefore functions as more than a comeback date: it is the first major UK festival headline statement of the band’s new configuration.

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The scale of Download 2026 underlines why the booking resonates beyond one set. The event runs from Wednesday 10 June to Sunday 14 June at Donington Park in Leicestershire, with a bill stretching well past the three headliners. If female-fronted rock acts are moving closer to the centre of festival culture, Linkin Park’s place at the top of Download is the clearest proof yet that the gatekeepers are at least starting to redraw the map.